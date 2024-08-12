Precision and power for every grill master: Costco debuts Nexgrill 7-Burner Gas Grill

Exclusively for Costco grill masters and home chefs, the Deluxe 7-Burner Gas Grill is the ultimate tool to transform backyard cooking into an impressive culinary experience. Post this

"Exclusively for Costco grill masters and home chefs, the Deluxe 7-Burner Gas Grill is the ultimate tool to transform backyard cooking into an impressive culinary experience," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "Its unique 7-burner design brings enhanced functionalities and convenience while being a commanding visual statement."

Nexgrill's Deluxe 7-Burner Gas Grill features:

High Cooking Power: Six robust 304 stainless steel main burners, each delivering a powerful 10,000 BTU, paired with an additional 12,000 BTU side burner, allowing the grilled to achieve a rich and flavorful profile with every creation.

Dual-Energy Capabilities: Tailored to suite varying cooking needs and preferences, the grill comes preconfigured for propane gas use, but can be easily converted to natural gas.

Spacious Cooking Area: The 34-inch model provides a generous 806 square inches of cooking space, along with oversized side shelves, offering ample room to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously for large gatherings.

Premium Design Elements: The elevated design showcases a sleek Midnight Black finish. complemented by black nickel-finished knobs, a temperature gauge, and accessory tool hooks.

Costco Benefits: Priced at a competitive $399.99 in-store and $499.99 online with delivery included, Costco also offers a 1-year limited warranty on all parts and a 10-year limited warranty on the main burners.

For more information about Nexgrill and its complete line of outdoor appliances, visit https://nexgrill.com/.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://nexgrill.com/

SOURCE Nexgrill