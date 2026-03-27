Precision Electrical Processes $1.5M in Bids Using Autonomous AI Estimating

"The system selects real products, applies real labor, and records each decision inside the estimate. That produces a proposal that is complete, traceable, and easier to defend." — Will Zacher, CEO, Makeoff Post this

Makeoff is now used as the standard estimating process for most projects over $50,000, covering the majority of Precision's monthly bid volume.

"Precision prioritizes high-quality work on behalf of our clients, and we adopt tools that help us deliver that standard efficiently," said Jacob Malone, CEO of Precision Electrical. "Makeoff strengthens the administrative side of our business so our team can stay focused on execution in the field while submitting clear, well-supported proposals."

A Practical Use of AI in Construction

Over the past six months, Precision Electrical has processed more than $1.5 million in estimates through the platform while producing 10 to 15 bids per month. Estimating for projects over $50,000 is now standardized, with labor application and margin logic applied consistently across jobs.

For a contractor operating at real production volume, the results reflect operational reliability. Each estimate contains documented material selections and labor assignments, giving project stakeholders a structured foundation before work begins.

Will Zacher, CEO of Makeoff, said the breakthrough lies in structured autonomy.

"The system selects real products, applies real labor, and records each decision inside the estimate," Zacher said. "That produces a proposal that is complete, traceable, and easier to defend."

Faster Bids Without Sacrificing Detail

For general contractors, estimating quality directly affects project risk. Incomplete bids can lead to scope gaps, procurement delays, and budget surprises.

Precision's AI-driven process reduces those risks by selecting materials that match project specifications, applying labor consistently, following built-in code logic, and recording each decision made in the estimate.

Every material and labor choice is documented. That creates a clearer scope and a stronger proposal.

A Structured Engine for High-Quality Estimates

The system is designed to leverage AI capabilities for quotes customized to the specifics of each job. Instead of generating a single output, it evaluates each product and component individually, applying labor and specification logic at the item level. Thousands of structured decisions are made within a single estimate.

This architecture allows detailed material selection and labor calculation while maintaining speed. The result is a bid that is both efficient to produce and grounded in documented decision-making.

Smoother Project Handoff

Because each estimate is structured and recorded at the item level, project managers receive a detailed breakdown of materials and labor from the outset. That documentation improves material planning and budget tracking before procurement begins.

Field teams benefit from clearer scope definition, reducing ambiguity between bid and build.

For general contractors, the structured estimate provides a more transparent starting point for coordination and execution.

As commercial construction faces tighter margins and increased accountability, Precision Electrical's adoption of autonomous AI estimating represents a practical shift toward documented, standardized bidding.

About Precision Electrical

Precision Electrical is a commercial electrical contractor based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company provides electrical installation and project services across a range of commercial construction projects. Precision focuses on disciplined estimating, structured project execution, and delivering clear, defensible proposals to general contractors.

About Makeoff

Makeoff is an autonomous AI estimating platform built for electrical contractors. The system converts takeoff quantities into structured material selections and labor calculations while recording each estimating decision. By evaluating components individually, Makeoff generates traceable bids designed to improve consistency, reduce ambiguity, and support smoother project execution.

For more information, visit https://www.makeoff.com/bluereview

Media Contact

Will Zacher, Makeoff, 1 405-565-9954, [email protected], https://makeoff.com/

SOURCE Makeoff