Precision Epigenomics Receives $2M Award from National Institutes of Health

"By detecting cancer earlier, we may avoid subjecting these already sick patients to invasive costly procedures that often have complications," said Dr. Joshua Routh, medical director of Precision Epigenomics. Dr. Mark Nelson, CEO of Precision Epigenomics, added, "This NIH grant will support the urgent research and commercialization plan needed to make this test available to patients across the U.S. as quickly as possible. We must change the way cancers are detected."

Precision Epigenomics is partnering with the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine, Tucson and Phoenix campuses, for this award.

"We are excited to work with Precision Epigenomics on this project," says Billie Bixby, M.D., an interventional pulmonologist at the University of Arizona. Dr. Bixby is the principal investigator on the awarded project. "The EPISEEK-MPE liquid biopsy test could improve the diagnosis of malignant pleural effusions and assist with patient care," she added.

"Earning this SBIR Phase II grant is an important milestone for our Precision Epigenomics team. We are grateful to NIH reviewers, our collaborators and, most importantly, to the patients who have helped develop EPISEEK-MPE for the evaluation of pleural effusion for cancer," said Richard Bernert, M.D., COO of Precision Epigenomics.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics Inc. (https://precision-epigenomics.com/) is an innovative molecular diagnostic testing service focused on improving cancer patients' diagnosis, management, and treatment. The company is known for its knowledgeable staff, commitment to patient care, and absolute dedication to quality.

About NIH

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation's medical research agency — making important discoveries that improve health and save lives. For more than a century, NIH scientists and supported scientists have paved the way for important discoveries that improve health and save lives.

