Precision Fermentation Rebrands as Sennos, Assembles World-Class Leadership Team to Drive Future Growth

The decision to rebrand to Sennos reflects the company's broader commitment to helping brewing and other fermentation professionals craft extraordinary products with effortless consistency, quality, and control while avoiding product loss and waste. As a pioneer in automated fermentation monitoring and analysis within the brewing and beverage industry, Sennos is expanding its impact into other markets that utilize fermentation in their manufacturing processes, including alternative food production, biopharmaceuticals, and alternative fuel development.

"At Sennos, we have built the world's most advanced sensing, analytics, and automation platform for the fermentation and fluidics industries," said Jared Resnick, Founder & CEO of Sennos. "Our technology tackles the core challenges of consistency, productivity, and profitability by seamlessly integrating hardware, software, cloud computing, and AI. To continue leading this revolution, we have assembled a team dedicated to pushing the limits of what's possible in fermentation technology."

A Leadership Team to Power the Next Era of Fermentation Innovation

To bring this vision to life, Sennos has assembled a world-class leadership team, including Jared Resnick (Founder and CEO), John Considine (CTO), David Laubner (CRO), Fred Carlstrom (CMO), Tim DeBone (CFO), Erick Crowell (VP of Product), Michele Doyle (VP of Data), Eric Wittle (VP of Development), and Mike Simon (VP of Sales). Together, they provide the strategic leadership and expertise needed to drive innovation and success.

Visit Sennos at the Craft Brewers Conference

April 29 - May 1, 2025 - Booth #2146

Sennos is preparing to demonstrate its next-generation solutions later next month at the Craft Brewers Conference in Indianapolis, IN. Attendees can visit Booth #2146 for an exclusive first look at the future of fermentation technology.

For more information, visit www.sennos.com

About Sennos

Formerly Precision Fermentation – The Future of Fermentation Through AI-Powered Data & Analytics.

Sennos is a sensing, analytics, and automation leader for the precision fermentation and fluidics industries. Our flagship BrewIQ product delivers continuous, real-time fermentation telemetry and actionable insights, empowering brewers to achieve consistent quality, operate at peak efficiency, and avoid product loss.

Founded in 2017, Sennos has revolutionized fermentation monitoring with its patented remote sensor platform and AI-driven data analytics. Sennos transforms raw data into a powerful tool for quality control and operational excellence, bridging the art of brewing with state-of-the-art technology to help craft brewers meet the high expectations of today's discerning consumers.

