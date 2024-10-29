Precision Health Analytics' New Brand Identity Reflects 10 Years of Innovation in Hospital Cost Accounting

"Precision isn't about flawless data; it's about using the right tools and methodologies to uncover meaningful patterns, empowering health systems to enact positive change and thrive in their critical role of delivering care." – Christie Scanlon, CMA, CEO, Precision Health Analytics Post this

Cost accounting establishes correlations between resources consumed and activities performed during the process of creating value, revealing insights about the level of resources consumed to deliver patient care, the cost of those resources when a particular product or service is delivered, the drivers behind those costs, and how cost compares with revenue. Precision Health Analytics helps hospitals and health systems across the US understand their costs, increase efficiency, and improve the bottom line through information gathering, data organization, and data analysis – something that can only be achieved by becoming a true partner and working closely alongside hospital leadership, physicians, and staff. The company specializes in merging theoretical frameworks with pragmatic solutions to provide tangible impact for its clients.

PHA's 10-year anniversary also serves as a pivotal moment to reflect on how the company will continue evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of its clients and the healthcare industry as a whole. "There's no doubt that AI and machine learning will continue to play an increasing role in healthcare, from drug discovery to patient diagnostics and treatment to data analytics," says Scanlon. "At Precision Health Analytics, we're continually learning, growing, and adopting new tools that will yield the best insights and results for hospitals and health systems while increasing efficiency for us and our clients. We're so excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."

Scanlon has more than 25 years of cost accounting and healthcare analytics experience with hospitals and health systems across the US, Middle East, and Asian markets. Her work has included developing and honing cost design templates, expected reimbursement calculations, data management, visualization, validation and reconciliation best practices, service line reporting, and developing healthcare cost accounting curriculums. In addition to hospital and clinic cost model design, she has also developed revenue cycle management and productivity analytics.

Precision Health Analytics (PHA) is a healthcare cost accounting company that has spent the past 10 years empowering hospitals and health systems with the knowledge necessary to make better costing decisions. We operate as partners to hospital leaders, working closely with them to reveal insights about the level of resources consumed to deliver patient care, the cost of those resources when a particular product or service is delivered, the drivers behind those costs, and how cost compares with revenue. Our philosophy is that precision is not about flawless data, but rather about using the right tools and methodologies to uncover meaningful patterns – and using that information to enact positive change that helps hospitals and health systems thrive in their critical role of delivering care. For more information, visit: https://www.precisionhealthanalytics.net/

