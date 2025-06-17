Precision Laser Technologies Take Center Stage with Exaktera at Laser World of Photonics 2025

Join Exaktera at Hall B2, Booth #238 during Laser World of Photonics 2025 to experience the latest advancements from LUMIMAX®, ProPhotonix, and Z-LASER. Learn how these brands are driving the future of machine vision, laser integration, and high-performance illumination systems Post this

Also at Booth B2.238, ProPhotonix will highlight the Photon PRO Laser Module, engineered for rugged or difficult-to-access environments with IP67 stainless steel housing, digital control, and a visual near-end-of-life indicator. Available in multiple wavelengths and up to 20mW, Photon PRO delivers durability, seamless integration, and reduced downtime for system-critical applications. The PROdigii Digital Laser Module will also be featured, offering RS485 communication, precise power control, and advanced thermal management for accurate and reliable performance in applications such as 3D measurement, high-speed inspection, LiDAR, and high precision alignment. ProPhotonix will also present its capabilities in designing OEM Laser Modules tailored to specific application requirements.

LUMIMAX® will demonstrate a flexible high-power lighting series for laser applications such as cutting, welding, marking, or material removal. High-performance LED solutions offered, including the LRHP Ring Light Series, incorporate rapidly interchangeable accessories (lenses, diffusers, polarization filters) for adapting light guidance, powerful flash technology for inspection during movement and suppression of extraneous light influences, integrated controller technology, and robust designs(IP64). The LSB Miniature Bar Light Series will be featured, offering compact yet powerful lighting with IP67 protection, multiple color options, and high irradiance.

About Exaktera

Exaktera is focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

About iiM GmbH and LUMIMAX®

Founded in 1998 and based in Suhl, Germany, iiM GmbH develops and manufactures high-performance LED illumination under the LUMIMAX® brand for machine vision applications in industries such as automotive, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. The company also provides optical measurement systems and peripherals for the cable and wire industry. For more information, visit www.iim-ag.com.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, and QSI. The Company serves a wide range of markets, including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Z-LASER

Innovative light for better results. This is Z-LASER's promise and obligation. Located in the heart of the Black Forest in Freiburg, Germany, Z-LASER has been developing and producing innovative, high-quality laser solutions for over 35 years. By providing visual guidance and orientation for people as well as machines, lasers for positioning, lasers for machine vision, and laser projectors from Z-LASER optimize production processes, ensure quality, and contribute to the careful use of resources. Learn more at www.z-laser.com.

Media Contact

Exaktera, Exaktera, 1 603 893 8778, [email protected], www.exaktera.com

SOURCE Exaktera