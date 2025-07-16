Precision Matters: The Critical Role of Accurate Liquid Handling in the Lab, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar brings together two expert voices from vastly different laboratory environments to examine a shared reality: liquid handling precision is non-negotiable. Post this

In the years leading up to the purchase of a multichannel verification system (MVS), Quest Diagnostics utilized an external vendor to design and perform volume verification protocols on nearly all liquid handlers in two of their highest-volume esoteric sites. The MVS emerged as a clear frontrunner in terms of accuracy and ease of implementation. Quest Diagnostics quickly verified all required liquid handlers prior to their quarterly due date. This yielded considerable savings and compliant instruments, but what surprised the team was the exposure of underperforming instruments by the MVS, as well as how the MVS enabled their Biomedical Engineering team to diagnose and repair these underperforming instruments.

In contrast, the second speaker from Artel, a leader in liquid handling quality assurance, will explore how the Artel PCS (Pipette Calibration System) can be leveraged as a training tool to elevate pipetting proficiency across laboratory teams. Attendees will learn how to integrate the PCS into technician onboarding and ongoing competency programs, use its real-time feedback to correct technique, and interpret performance data to identify training needs. Through case studies and live demonstrations, we'll showcase how labs have improved accuracy, reduced variability, and built a culture of quality with the Artel PCS.

Together, these two perspectives will illuminate the universal importance of accurate liquid handling —regardless of lab type, scale or mission.

Join the featured speakers to explore:

The risks of imprecise liquid handling and how to mitigate them

Best practices for verifying and calibrating liquid handling instruments

Strategies for building a culture of precision and accountability in the lab

Real-world examples of how precision impacts outcomes in diagnostics and therapeutics

Register for this webinar to gain the knowledge and tools needed to elevate lab performance and strengthen the reliability of liquid handling — from pipettes to automated systems — whether in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical R&D, quality assurance or lab operations.

Join Andrew Roselund, Application Specialist, Quest Diagnostics; and Candie Gilman, Education and Training Manager, Artel, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Precision Matters: The Critical Role of Accurate Liquid Handling in the Lab.

