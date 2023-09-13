Precision Medicine and Alzheimer's Disease: Overcoming Biomarker Testing Barriers for Alzheimer's Disease Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an understanding of the current landscape for MCI and early AD-related biomarker testing in terms of clinical practice, evidence context and payer coverage and reimbursement. The featured speakers will review key barriers to clinical adoption of MCI and early AD-related biomarker testing. Learn about what steps can be taken to overcome these testing barriers and optimize availability and access to testing.
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advances in biomarker testing are revolutionizing strategies for diagnosing and managing neurological disorders and shifting the current treatment paradigm to a more personalized approach.
Testing has always played a role in the management of mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients. With the availability of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), removing barriers to testing now has become an even more critical need to ensure that all eligible patients are tested to identify those that could benefit from therapy. However, the testing paradigm in AD is a complex one — multiple biomarkers and several different modalities including imaging and clinical lab testing exist.
This expert panel featuring Pete Riccelli, PhD, Senior Director, Precision Medicine, Commercial Strategy and Market Access, Veranex; Catheline Plaideau, PhD, Sr. Manager, Precision Medicine, Commercial Strategy and Market Access, Veranex; Charles A. Stemple, D.O., M.B.A., Medical Director, AIM; Rahul D. Singal MD, President, RS Health Innovations LLC; and James E. Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will discuss the current AD biomarker testing landscape including opportunities and some key barriers such as test awareness, availability and reimbursement. The discussion will also highlight ways to address some of these challenges, including building evidence to demonstrate and communicate the value of testing in the management of AD.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 12pm EDT (11am CDT) to learn how to identify and overcome challenges in Alzheimer's disease biomarker testing.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Precision Medicine and Alzheimer's Disease: Overcoming Biomarker Testing Barriers for Alzheimer's Disease Patients.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article