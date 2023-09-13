Precision Medicine and Alzheimer's Disease: Overcoming Biomarker Testing Barriers for Alzheimer's Disease Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Advances in biomarker testing are revolutionizing strategies for diagnosing and managing neurological disorders and shifting the current treatment paradigm to a more personalized approach. Tweet this

This expert panel featuring Pete Riccelli, PhD, Senior Director, Precision Medicine, Commercial Strategy and Market Access, Veranex; Catheline Plaideau, PhD, Sr. Manager, Precision Medicine, Commercial Strategy and Market Access, Veranex; Charles A. Stemple, D.O., M.B.A., Medical Director, AIM; Rahul D. Singal MD, President, RS Health Innovations LLC; and James E. Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will discuss the current AD biomarker testing landscape including opportunities and some key barriers such as test awareness, availability and reimbursement. The discussion will also highlight ways to address some of these challenges, including building evidence to demonstrate and communicate the value of testing in the management of AD.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 12pm EDT (11am CDT) to learn how to identify and overcome challenges in Alzheimer's disease biomarker testing.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Precision Medicine and Alzheimer's Disease: Overcoming Biomarker Testing Barriers for Alzheimer's Disease Patients.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks