Predactica Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation, Expands Integrations and Solutions with Snowflake

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predactica today announced that it has been approved by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation partner, confirming that the company's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
"With this validation, customers can fully trust that our technology and integrations are tested and proven to work seamlessly with Snowflake," said Pawan Bhati, VP of Marketing, Predactica. "We've been a proud Snowflake partner and this validation demonstrates our continued commitment to our shared vision for the modern data stack. Additionally, with our support for AI Agents, we empower businesses to drive even greater operational efficiencies and intelligence within the Snowflake ecosystem".
The Snowflake Ready Validation Program recognizes partners that have completed a third party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. This validation comes on the heels of recent expanded integrations and solutions for Predactica and Snowflake, including:
- Predactica's Snowpark Accelerated validation for AI and machine learning (ML), enabling customers to quickly and efficiently execute machine learning workflows and collaborate on the Snowflake Data Cloud with native SQL integrations.
- Predactica's explainable AI (XAI) integration with Snowflake, helping customers decode black box AI models.
- Predactica's MLOps capabilities integrated with Snowflake, enabling customers to deploy, monitor, and validate models without ever leaving their Snowflake environment.
