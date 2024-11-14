Predactica Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation, Expands Integrations and Solutions with Snowflake

"Predactica's no-code AI and ML SaaS platform for citizen data scientists can help ensure seamless user experience for our joint customers leveraging Predactica's native integrations with Snowflake." - Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake Post this

The Snowflake Ready Validation Program recognizes partners that have completed a third party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. This validation comes on the heels of recent expanded integrations and solutions for Predactica and Snowflake, including:

Predactica's Snowpark Accelerated validation for AI and machine learning (ML), enabling customers to quickly and efficiently execute machine learning workflows and collaborate on the Snowflake Data Cloud with native SQL integrations.

Predactica's explainable AI (XAI) integration with Snowflake, helping customers decode black box AI models.

Predactica's MLOps capabilities integrated with Snowflake, enabling customers to deploy, monitor, and validate models without ever leaving their Snowflake environment.

