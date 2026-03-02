Predictable Benefits™ Launches White-Label ICHRA Platform For Benefit Providers To Offer ICHRA In A Matter Of Minutes, While Brokers Stay BOR

"Predictable Benefits is a modern ICHRA platform built for brokers, agencies, PEOs, TPAs, and carriers who want ease, control, and flexibility in an ICHRA offering. We transform the complexity of ICHRA into a streamlined, easy-to-use, and fully transparent experience for all users." Post this

Predictable Benefits takes a different approach. The platform is completely white-labeled and built to ensure that brokers retain their Broker of Record (AOR/BOR) relationship with both employers and employees.

"After years of searching for an integrated ICHRA delivery model, it became clear that the existing tools weren't up to par," noted co-founder Ross Honig, who continued, "The options we found were either too disjointed or fundamentally undermined TPAs and brokers. The ICHRA market was broken. Platforms competed with their partners instead of empowering them. We built something different."

"Predictable Benefits is a modern ICHRA platform built for brokers, agencies, PEOs, TPAs, and carriers who want ease, control, and flexibility in an ICHRA offering. We transform the complexity of ICHRA plan design and administration into a streamlined, easy-to-use, and fully transparent experience for all users." added Jacob Sheridan, CEO and cofounder.

The platform handles the full ICHRA lifecycle: affordability estimates, plan quoting, cost modeling, proposals, employee shopping, enrollment, payments and reporting. It is ready out of the box and highly customizable across provider types.

"We built Predictable Benefits from the ground up with an in-house engineering team, and we obsessed over making the experience easy not just for our broker and agency customers, but also the employers evaluating ICHRA and the employees shopping for plans," said Andrew Spott, cofounder and CTO/CMO.

Predictable Benefits is guided by an advisory board of industry veterans led by Rob Grubka, former CEO of Voya Financial Workplace Solutions. Other advisors include Crystal Brown, former President of Benefitfocus; Shobin Uralil of Lively; Greg Autuori of Bennie; and Andrew Frend of CRC Benefits.

The company says it currently offers the most competitively priced ICHRA administration platform in the industry.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.PredictableBenefits.com

About Predictable Benefits™

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Predictable Benefits is a white-label ICHRA infrastructure platform purpose-built for benefit providers. The company enables insurance agencies, brokers, PEOs, TPAs, and carriers to offer employer clients a modern health benefit experience while retaining full control of their client relationships.

About Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA)

In 2019, changes to federal regulation created the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement, or ICHRA for short. The ICHRA offers both savings and cost control for employers buying health insurance for employees. For decades, employers relied on defined benefit models that locked them into rising, unpredictable healthcare costs with limited flexibility. Without the ICHRA, most employers' group health coverage costs have risen 5-15%, per year, over the last 5 years.

The ICHRA is part of an industry trend of employers shifting away from group plans and toward defined contribution strategies that empower employers to set a clear budget while giving employees greater plan choice and flexibility.

