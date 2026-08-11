PredictAP Named No. 256 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PredictAP Recognized for More Than 1,000% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PredictAP today announced it has been ranked No. 256 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and No. 18 nationwide among Artificial Intelligence and Data companies and No. 7 among Massachusetts companies. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a testament to the hard work our team has put into building PredictAP," said David Stifter, Founder and CEO of PredictAP. "From day one, we've been focused on a challenge every real estate organization knows well: the manual, judgment-intensive work of coding invoices across complex property portfolios. Reading an invoice was never the hard part. The real challenge is the judgment behind every code, and that's what we built PredictAP to learn. We were AI-native before it was a buzzword, with a patented engine purpose-built for real estate accounting rather than a wrapper around a generic model. Our growth reflects demand for AI that improves accuracy and helps AP teams do more valuable work. We're grateful for the trust our customers place in us."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About PredictAP

PredictAP is the AI-powered invoice ingestion and coding platform built exclusively for real estate accounts payable. Its patented machine learning engine, the first patent of its kind in commercial real estate AP automation (U.S. Patent No. US12243082B1), learns from each client's historical accounting data and workflow decisions to accurately assign properties, cost centers, and account codes, delivering fully coded invoices directly into systems such as Yardi PayScan, Bottomline NexusPayables, and ResMan. More than 120 real estate organizations, including owners, operators, property managers, REITs, and accounting service providers, use PredictAP to process over 7 million invoices per year across office, industrial, retail, multifamily, single-family, senior living, and data center portfolios. Founded in 2020 by experienced real estate operators and technologists, PredictAP is headquartered in Boston and was named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for AI Company of the Year in The 2026 American Business Awards®. Learn more at www.predictap.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, PredictAP, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://www.predictap.com/

SOURCE PredictAP