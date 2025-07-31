PredictAP Selected Into the 2025 Class for REACH by the National Association of Realtors

"We're excited to expand our reach, grow with this incredible network and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate finance," said David Stifter, CEO of PredictAP. Post this

"PredictAP is addressing one of the most persistent inefficiencies in commercial real estate—manual invoice coding," said Bob Gillespie, managing partner, REACH Commercial at Second Century Ventures. "Their patented AI-powered solution offers a novel, highly scalable approach to automating invoice ingestion and GL coding. It's exactly the kind of real-world innovation the REACH Commercial program is designed to accelerate."

Designed to launch and scale technologies within the real estate sector, the REACH program aims to provide real estate organizations with platforms that can radically change how people buy, lease, work and live in commercial properties. With a global presence, including program operations in Canada, Latin America, Australia and the U.K., REACH and NAR create new marketplace ideas and further enhance their networks of industry professionals, strategic partners, investors and trusted mentors.

"As we celebrate five years of innovation, joining the 2025 REACH Commercial program marks a pivotal moment for PredictAP," said David Stifter, CEO of PredictAP. "We're excited to expand our reach, grow with this incredible network and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate finance."

As its client base continues to grow, PredictAP's solution is now utilized by more than 70 real estate organizations, including well-known operators such as Bridge Investment Group, Garden Homes and Related Group. The platform integrates effortlessly with top-tier AP workflow automation systems, providing multifamily operators with significant cost reductions and improved operational efficiency.

About PredictAP

PredictAP is an AI-powered invoice ingestion and coding solution purpose-built for real estate. By eliminating manual data entry and reducing coding errors, PredictAP accelerates the accounts payable process, helping finance teams work faster, more accurately, and with less overhead. In 2024, PredictAP was awarded U.S. Patent No. US12243082B1 for its proprietary invoice processing technology, which enables its system to intelligently extract, classify, and structure AP data with industry-leading accuracy. To learn more, visit www.predictap.com or read the full patent announcement here.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association's membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

Media Contact

Dana Grundy, PredictAP, 1 406-214-8618, [email protected], https://www.predictap.com/

SOURCE PredictAP