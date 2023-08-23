PREDICTif Solutions Attains AWS (Amazon Web Services) Advanced Tier Services Partner Status, Reinforcing Market Leadership and Commitment to Customer Success

We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and achieving joint success with AWS. Tweet this

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and achieving joint success with AWS, " Jeff Huang, CEO at PREDICTif Solutions.

This achievement confirms PREDICTif Solutions as an exceptional choice for organizations seeking best-in-class analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions on the AWS platform. Customers can confidently choose PREDICTif Solutions, knowing they are partnering with an industry leader recognized for its excellence.

"We're excited about the value this achievement brings to our clients," added Todd Perrine, Chief Revenue Officer. "With our AWS Advanced Tier status, we can provide our customers with greater access to resources, expertise, and unique investment programs.

PREDICTif Solutions' attainment of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status signifies more than just recognition—it embodies a promise to its customers, employees, and partners.

About PREDICTif Solutions

PREDICTif Solutions is a leading provider of advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions, with a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, PREDICTif is dedicated to innovation, customer success, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible within the cloud computing landscape. With an unwavering focus on excellence, PREDICTif empowers organizations to achieve their goals through cutting-edge technology and transformative solutions.

Media Contact

Todd Perrine, PREDICTif, +1 512.777.9791, todd.perrine@predictifsolutions.com

SOURCE PREDICTif