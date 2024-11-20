PredictionHealth Partners with FYZICAL to Optimize Clinic Performance with Comprehensive AI Platform

Exclusive partnership brings AI scribing and analytics to over 600 FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center Clinics nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PredictionHealth, the leading and most comprehensive AI platform in rehab therapy, announces an exclusive partnership with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, a leader in rehabilitation therapy. This collaboration positions PredictionHealth as FYZICAL's exclusive preferred provider for AI scribing and analytics. FYZICAL clinics now have access to the industry's only AI documentation assistant with built-in compliance, real-time CPT coding, and AI-powered analytics for documentation behavior, CPT coding, and compliance.

PredictionHealth's AI platform includes an AI documentation assistant, Sidekick, designed to streamline clinician workflows by turning therapist-patient conversations into compliant documentation with real-time CPT coding assistance. Clinicians utilizing Sidekick can minimize the administrative burden of documentation time by 50-75%. PredictionHealth's analytics solution, Practice Intel, delivers visibility into metrics that leaders and owners can use to improve compliance, CPT coding and general operational efficiency. Dashboards and automated reporting make for tailored training and more effective coaching and mentoring by removing the guesswork from deciding where to focus improvement efforts and resources. The partnership enables FYZICAL practices to improve practice operations while allowing therapists to dedicate more time to patient care, improving patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, and therapist retention.

"At PredictionHealth, our mission is to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient, every time," said Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO of PredictionHealth. "We're thrilled to partner with FYZICAL to help their clinicians with our AI-powered solutions. By alleviating the administrative workload, we enable therapists to focus more on patient care, leading to better outcomes and enhanced clinic performance."

Adopting PredictionHealth's AI-powered solutions allows FYZICAL to stay at the forefront of the health and wellness industry. These tools enhance compliance, streamline documentation, and optimize CPT coding, allowing FYZICAL clinicians to focus on delivering excellent patient outcomes in more than 600 clinics.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we're doing at FYZICAL to bring patients wellness programs and clinical care that help them reach their recovery goals and prevent injuries," said Kevin Mercier, Sr. Director of Strategic Development of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "Our rehabilitation therapists are dedicated to achieving outstanding patient outcomes, but this commitment often comes with a significant documentation burden. PredictionHealth's innovative platform combines a PT/OT-specific AI scribe with powerful analytics, offering a game-changing solution. By introducing this technology in our clinics aims to reduce administrative tasks, enhance clinic performance, and ensure our therapists can focus fully on delivering exceptional patient care."

About PredictionHealth

PredictionHealth is a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a mission to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient every time by streamlining clinician workflows and reducing administrative busywork. Founded in 2017 by Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, CEO, and Ravi Atreya, MD, PhD, CMO, the company has developed the most comprehensive AI platform in Rehab Therapy, combining powerful analytics for visibility into practice performance and the only AI scribe for physical and occupational therapists with built-in compliance, CPT coding assistance, and PT/OT-focused chatbot. For more information, visit predictionhealth.com.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 575 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

Media Contact

Julie Catron, PredictionHealth, 1 2176200874, [email protected], www.predictionhealth.com

SOURCE PredictionHealth