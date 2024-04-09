PredxBio and PictorLabs Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Cancer Research and Diagnostics with Next Generation Spatial Analytics

The partnership aims to enhance biomarker discovery by leveraging PredxBio's spatial biology insights and PictorLabs' virtual staining technology, accelerating the identification of novel biomarkers for targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches. Post this

PictorLabs. is a digital pathology company developing an AI-powered virtual staining platform to revolutionize histopathology and accelerate clinical research with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Led by a team with deep expertise in bioengineering, artificial intelligence, and techbio product development, PictorLabs is reimagining existing histopathology workflows, accelerating clinical and diagnostic results, and improving process sustainability. From a single unstained tissue sample, PictorLabs' proprietary platform can produce an unlimited number of virtual stains that are indistinguishable from analogous chemical stains.

The partnership aims to enhance biomarker discovery by leveraging PredxBio's spatial biology insights and PictorLabs' virtual staining technology, accelerating the identification of novel biomarkers for targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to streamline tissue sample analysis, expediting clinical research and facilitating the development and delivery of innovative therapies to patients.

Moreover, PredxBio and PictorLabs are working together to improve diagnostic precision in cancer care. Through collaborative efforts, they aim to enhance the accuracy and reliability of cancer diagnostics by utilizing advanced imaging techniques and Explainable AI-driven analysis, providing clinicians with actionable insights that guide treatment decisions and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with PictorLabs in our mission to unlock the mysteries of cancer and develop more effective therapies," said B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio. "Their cutting-edge virtual staining technology complements our spatial biology approach perfectly, allowing us to extract richer insights from tissue samples and accelerate our research efforts."

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to transform cancer diagnostics and treatment," added Yair Rivenson, PhD, CEO of PictorLabs. "By combining our expertise in digital pathology with PredxBio's advanced AI capabilities, we have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of cancer patients."

The partnership between PredxBio and PictorLabs represents a powerful synergy between two innovative companies dedicated to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. By leveraging their respective strengths, they aim to accelerate the development of novel diagnostic tools and therapies for cancer patients worldwide.

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a TechBio company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, harnessing the power of spatial biology to unravel the hidden circuitries of the tumor microenvironment and leveraging the most advanced form of AI to get to the "Why?" of cancer. Demonstrating a clear impact today, we have established an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 90% in predicting patient responses to immunotherapy across the most critical cancers. PredxBio's pioneering solutions offer unprecedented insights into the intricate biology of cancer by going from a simple multiplexed biopsy image all the way to exposing the network biology (pathways) of cancer. PredxBio opens a new era with far-reaching implications for biomarker discovery and clinical research with promising results in understanding disease progression and response to therapy. For more information, please visit http://www.predxbio.com

About PictorLabs

PictorLabs is a digital pathology company advancing AI-powered virtual staining technology to revolutionize histopathology and accelerate clinical research with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Led by a team with deep expertise in bioengineering, artificial intelligence, and health-tech product development, the Company is reimagining existing histopathology workflows, accelerating clinical and diagnostic results, and improving process sustainability. From a single unstained tissue sample, PictorLabs' proprietary platform can produce an unlimited number of virtual stains that are indistinguishable from analogous chemical stains. PictorLabs is developing products that replicate standard of care stains and is creating specialized virtual biomarker stains for indications in which there is a large demand for novel and accelerated diagnostic tests. To learn more, visit https://pictorlabs.ai

Media Contact

S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PredxBio, Inc., 1 4122123115, [email protected], www.predxbio.com

Todd Parker, PictorLabs, [email protected], www.pictorlabs.ai

LinkedIn

SOURCE PredxBio, Inc.