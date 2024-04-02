PredxBio and Sirona Dx Join Forces to Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Development with SpaceIQ™ Leveraging Advanced Spatial Analytics and Explainable AI Solutions

PredxBio, Inc., a leader in spatially intelligent biology, and Sirona Dx, a leader in single cell multi-omics, analytical services, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of drug discovery and development. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the industry, leveraging Explainable AI-Driven Spatial Biology with a groundbreaking new platform SpaceIQ™ to unlock the potential of genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic data through advanced spatial analytics.
PITTSBURGH and PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PredxBio, Inc., a leader in spatially intelligent biology, and Sirona Dx, a leader in single cell multi-omics, analytical services, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of drug discovery and development. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the industry, leveraging Explainable AI-Driven Spatial Biology with a groundbreaking new platform SpaceIQ™ to unlock the potential of genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic data through advanced spatial analytics.
The partnership combines PredxBio's game changing spatial analytics platform, SpaceIQ™, with Sirona Dx's unparalleled expertise in multiplex assay development. Together, they will identify novel spatial signatures in high-plex assays, predicting responses to therapy and informing treatment decisions. Sirona Dx will serve as a Contract Research Organization (CRO) partner, facilitating the deployment of Explainable AI-based diagnostic algorithms to support biopharma clinical trials. By harnessing multiplex assay development and genomic and transcriptomic capabilities, the collaboration aims to unravel spatial signatures in high-plex assays, enhancing predictions of immunotherapy responses and bolstering confidence in treatment recommendations.
B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio, remarked, "This partnership arrives at a crucial juncture in the spatial biology market, where precision convergence with multimodal data is imperative to unveil the hidden circuitries in the tumor microenvironment. Together with Sirona Dx, we aim to enhance prediction accuracies and drive personalized therapeutic options, leveraging insights into the spatial tumor biology of individual patients with our pioneering SpaceIQ platform."
Through this strategic alliance, Sirona Dx and PredxBio will deliver advanced spatial analytics and explainable AI-powered decisions at scale, spanning the drug development continuum. Their solutions will integrate multimodal data, optimize clinical workflows, accelerate biomarker discovery, and empower personalized care. The companies are set to launch a suite of solutions combining genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, and clinical data to explore spatial heterogeneity in the tumor microenvironment (TME). These innovative approaches will unlock key spatial interactions and microdomains within the TME, shedding light on disease progression and proliferation.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with PredxBio to elevate our precision convergence-based solutions, empowering biopharma and improving patient outcomes." Andrew Brown, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer at Sirona Dx, added. "Our combined expertise in multiplexing, explainable AI, and unbiased spatial analytics will revolutionize spatial biology, yielding unprecedented insights to enhance future immunotherapy approaches."
About PredxBio
PredxBio is a TechBio company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, harnessing the power of spatial biology to unravel the hidden circuitries of the tumor microenvironment and leveraging the most advanced form of AI to get to the "Why?" of cancer. Demonstrating a clear impact today, we have established an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 90% in predicting patient responses to immunotherapy across the most critical cancers. PredxBio's pioneering solutions offer unprecedented insights into the intricate biology of cancer by going from a simple multiplexed biopsy image all the way to exposing the network biology (pathways) of cancer. PredxBio opens a new era with far-reaching implications for biomarker discovery and clinical research with promising results in understanding disease progression and response to therapy. For more information, please visit http://www.predxbio.com.
About Sirona Dx
Sirona Dx is a technical, CLIA accredited CRO, founded in 2016 to accelerate the pace of immunotherapy and targeted therapy development. With a leading-edge menu of specialized high complexity, single-cell multi-omics services, Sirona Dx supports exploratory biomarker programs and advanced precision medicine initiatives to deliver safer and more effective treatment solutions. Learn more at Sironadx.com
Media Contact
S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PredxBio, 1 4122123115, [email protected], www.predxbio.com
Andrew Brown, Sirona Dx, [email protected], https://sironadx.com/
SOURCE PredxBio
Share this article