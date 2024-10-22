PredxBio Announces Collaboration with University of Queensland's Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe and the Queensland Spatial Biology Centre

"Collaborating with PredxBio allows us to leverage their state-of-the-art SpaceIQ™ platform, which has the remarkable ability to integrate multi-modal spatial data and uncover insights into network biology previously unattainable," - Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Kulasinghe on this transformative initiative," said B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio. "The collaborations with leading spatial biology investigators and top-tier institutions make it the ideal partner to help us accelerate the translation of spatial biology into clinical practice. Together, we aim to impact the lives of countless cancer patients through more precise diagnostics and targeted therapies."

Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe leads QSBC, an initiative supported by the Wesley Research Institute in collaboration with prominent medical and research organizations. This collaboration enables a deeper exploration of cancer patient tissues, providing critical insights through advanced tissue and cellular annotation techniques. "Collaborating with PredxBio allows us to leverage their state-of-the-art SpaceIQ™ platform, which has the remarkable ability to integrate multi-modal spatial data and uncover insights into network biology previously unattainable," said Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe. "Their technology will help us unravel intratumoral heterogeneity and discover key spatial biomarkers. This collaboration has the potential to profoundly impact how we approach cancer treatment, particularly in identifying which patients will benefit most from immunotherapy."

PredxBio's SpaceIQ™ platform, renowned for its predictive power, delivers over 90% accuracy in forecasting patient outcomes. By revealing critical spatial biomarkers–microdomains, SpaceIQ™ drives patient enrichment for Phase 2/3 clinical trials and facilitates the design of real-world, predictive biomarkers for companion diagnostics. This ability to power the scale-up of clinical trials using early-phase, multi-modal data is key to accelerating the path to personalized medicine.

"Dr. Kulasinghe is a true visionary in the field of spatial biology, and his teams at UQ and QSBC brings deep expertise in their current studies to understand the underlying pathobiology by using an integrative multi-omics approach," added Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, Chief of AI at PredxBio. "Our collaboration combines PredxBio's differentiated approach leveraging unbiased cell typing and explainable AI to unravel the mechanistic underpinnings of the complex tumor microenvironment and QSBC's proven excellence in spatial biology research and access to clinical trials."

"Our collaboration merges PredxBio's unique capabilities in unbiased cell typing and explainable AI, which allow us to decode the mechanistic complexities of the tumor microenvironment, with QSBC's world-class expertise in spatial biology and access to critical clinical trials. Together, we are advancing the frontier of precision oncology by translating these insights into actionable, real-world solutions for patient care."

About QSBC

The QSBC is a purpose-built spatial biology research hub that is reshaping our understanding of cancer and chronic diseases by using cutting-edge spatial biology approaches. Our team of exceptional researchers, led by Professor John Fraser and A/Prof Arutha Kulasinghe, is dedicated to unlocking the secrets of individual cell interactions, leading to highly personalized treatments for some of Australia's deadliest diseases, including cancer, heart disease and lung disease. https://www.wesleyresearch.org.au/queensland-spatial-biology-centre/

About PredxBio

PredxBio, a TechBio company headquartered in Pittsburgh, is powering next-generation cancer therapeutics with its AI-driven spatial biomarkers, which delve into the mechanism of action of drugs and predict patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy. By transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights and revealing the network biology of cancer, PredxBio is setting new standards for biomarker discovery and clinical research. Partnering with top pharmaceutical companies, PredxBio is accelerating drug discovery and advancing personalized medicine to impact over 25 million cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.predxbio.com.

