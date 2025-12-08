PredxBio Announces Leadership Update and Strengthened Focus on Spatial Multi-Omic Biomarkers

"Our team has built a strong scientific and technological foundation, and we are deeply focused on partnering with biopharma to deliver spatial biomarkers that are robust, clinically meaningful, and ready for real-world application." -Chakra Chennubhotla, CEO Post this

"With the field rapidly evolving, PredxBio is well positioned for its next chapter," said Dr. Stanley Marks, Chairman of the Board. "Chakra has been instrumental in shaping the scientific foundation of the company and in building trusted relationships with our partners. The Board is confident in his ability to lead PredxBio as we scale our biomarker platform and expand our collaborations."

Under Dr. Chennubhotla's leadership, PredxBio will continue advancing both its concierge spatial biomarker analytics and the development of a scalable SaaS platform designed to operationalize tissue-based biomarkers across the pharmaceutical value chain. The company remains committed to delivering rigorous, interpretable spatial intelligence that strengthens decision-making in oncology drug discovery and clinical development.

"I'm honored to lead PredxBio during this important stage," said Dr. Chennubhotla. "Our team has built a strong scientific and technological foundation, and we are deeply focused on partnering with biopharma to deliver spatial biomarkers that are robust, clinically meaningful, and ready for real-world application."

PredxBio's leadership team continues to support this next phase of growth:

Filippo Pullara, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, directing scientific strategy and multi-omic biomarker development

A. Burak Tosun, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, leading platform engineering and product development

Sambhav Dave, VP of Business Development, driving biopharma engagement and commercial partnerships

About PredxBio

PredxBio is an AI-driven, tissue-based biomarker company, using spatial analytics and AI to turn tumor biopsy images into predictive biomarkers that improve oncology drug discovery, translational research, and clinical development. By integrating deep spatial analytics, microdomain biology, and tissue-based multi-omics, PredxBio delivers actionable biomarker insights that help pharmaceutical partners reveal mechanisms of response and resistance and guide biomarker-driven clinical trial design. PredxBio's end-to-end platform supports tissue QC, advanced spatial analysis, biomarker discovery, and translational deployment, making complex tumor biology accessible, interpretable, and ready for real-world clinical impact.

Media Contact

A. Burak Tosun, PredxBio, 1 4122123115, [email protected], www.predxbio.com

