PredxBio Appoints Dr. Stanley Marks, Chairman of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, as Chairman of its Board of Directors

"This strategic appointment signifies a crucial milestone for PredxBio, further reinforcing our commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of cancer research and therapy." - B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio Post this

Stanley Marks, M.D., holds the distinguished position of Chairman of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and serves as Chief of the Division of Hematology-Oncology at UPMC Shadyside, and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Marks has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to cancer research and previously served as President of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and on the board of directors of the American Cancer Society. Recognized as one of the "Best Cancer Doctors in America," Dr. Marks is a highly respected clinician and a passionate advocate for patients.

"I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors at PredxBio," commented Dr. Marks. "My entire career has been in the treatment of cancer and bringing the newest research to my patients. Becoming involved in the insights into the intricate biology of cancer that have an impact in cancer treatment today with promising results in understanding of disease progression, is an exciting opportunity for me."

Welcoming Dr. Marks to his new role as Chairman, Bill Newlin, the founding investor remarked, "In the fast-evolving tech industry, game-changing companies like PredxBio require top-tier leadership at every level. Stan epitomizes the modern leadership essential for our continued success and I am confident that under his guidance, we will not only navigate the challenges of today but also spearhead innovations that redefine the future of cancer care."

PredxBio Platform can go from a simple biopsy image (taken typically from patients at cancer diagnosis) and predict with 90%+ accuracy the effectiveness of advanced cancer therapies. Leveraging the power of spatial biology, PredxBio Platform unravels the intricate and concealed networks of cancer utilizing Explainable AI and advanced spatial analytics to unveil the 'Why' behind cancer. With best-in-class accuracy in predicting patient responses to immunotherapy across major cancer types, PredxBio Platform facilitates advancements in drug development, clinical trials, diagnostics, and personalized therapies. Supported by over 20 peer-reviewed publications, 4000+ citations, and numerous patents, PredxBio contributes significantly to improving cancer care.

About PredxBio

PredxBio stands as a pioneering TechBio company, harnessing the potential of spatial biology to unveil the intricate circuitries within the tumor microenvironment. We leverage cutting-edge AI to answer the fundamental question of "Why?" in cancer. Our revolutionary platform is poised to redefine cancer care through next-generation spatial analytics and explainable AI, driving accelerated progress in drug development and clinical trials. At PredxBio, we empower biopharma with comprehensive solutions, facilitating efficient drug target discovery, optimized clinical trials, drug repurposing, advanced companion diagnostics, and personalized therapeutic options. With a proven track record, we have established a robust pipeline of early customers, including pharmaceutical partners who rely on our solutions to decipher the underlying reasons for varying responses to therapy among patients in their clinical trials. Our commitment to innovation and transformative technologies positions us as a key player in advancing the frontiers of cancer research and treatment.

Follow PredxBio on LinkedIn ->

For more information, please visit http://www.predxbio.com.

Media Contact

S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PredxBio, Inc., 1 4122123115, [email protected], www.predxbio.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE PredxBio, Inc.