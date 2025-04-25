PredxBio Launches Enhanced SpaceIQ™ Platform with Multiomic Spatial Capabilities Ahead of AACR 2025

By integrating multiomic spatial data with SpaceIQ™, we are advancing the frontier of precision oncology – translating these insights into actionable solutions for patient care. Post this

"PredxBio's unique capabilities in unbiased cell typing and explainable AI allow us to decode the mechanistic complexities of the tumor microenvironment," said S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, Chief of AI at PredxBio. "By integrating multiomic spatial data with SpaceIQ™, we are advancing the frontier of precision oncology – translating these insights into actionable solutions for patient care."

At AACR 2025 in Chicago, PredxBio and its collaborators will present two new studies showcasing SpaceIQ™'s impact:

Poster 1 (Abstract #2485): "A Bayesian Framework for Unraveling Disease Biology from Spatially Resolved Single-Cell Omics Datasets." Co-authored in collaboration with Arutha Kulasinghe, PhD, Director of the Queensland Spatial Biology Centre, this poster introduces a novel Bayesian approach for analyzing high-dimensional spatial single-cell data. Presentation Time: April 28, 2025 , 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CT (Poster Section 47, Board #6). The study demonstrates how combining unbiased computational methods with biological priors in SpaceIQ™ can reveal emergent cell types and microdomains, offering new insights into disease mechanisms.

Poster 2 (Abstract #5317): "Multimodal Spatial Analysis of Colon Cancer Tissue Reveals Emergence of an Immunosuppressive Tumor Maintenance Mechanism." Co-authored by Gaurav N. Joshi , PhD, and colleagues from Nikon BioImaging Lab in Boston , this research applies SpaceIQ™ to a colon cancer sample by integrating mIF and spatial transcriptomics. Presentation Time: April 29, 2025 , 2:00 PM–5:00 PM CT (Poster Section 8, Board #23). This study uncovers how tumor and immune cells are spatially organized to create an immunosuppressive microenvironment that supports tumor maintenance.

"Using SpaceIQ's multiomic analysis, we discovered an immunosuppressive mechanism in colon cancer that would have been difficult to detect with single-modality data," noted Gaurav N. Joshi, PhD, lead author of the colon cancer study. "By combining brightfield, spatial proteomics and transcriptomics datasets, we can see how different immune cells and signals interact within the tumor microenvironment. This level of insight is invaluable for precision immuno-oncology, as it points to biomarkers and therapeutic targets that can inform more effective, personalized treatments."

Spotlight Symposium at AACR 2025

The launch of SpaceIQ™ will also be highlighted during a Spotlight Theater Symposium titled:

"Harnessing Spatial Multiomic Biomarkers: Ushering in a New Era of Precision Oncology"

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM CT

– Location: Spotlight Theater D, McCormick Place, Chicago

The session will begin with a joint presentation by B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, and A/Prof. Arutha Kulasinghe, followed by a panel discussion featuring spatial biology experts from academia and industry. Attendees will hear how SpaceIQ™ can be applied to decode tumor complexity and guide biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and companion diagnostic development.

Visit PredxBio at AACR 2025

Exhibit Booth: #3252

Conference Dates: April 26–30, 2025

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

Attendees are invited to stop by the booth for hands-on demonstrations and to learn how SpaceIQ™ is enabling faster, more informed decisions in drug development, biomarker discovery, and patient stratification.

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a spatial analytics company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, powering next-generation cancer therapeutics with its AI-driven spatial biomarkers. PredxBio's proprietary approaches delve into the mechanism of action of drugs and predict patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy. By transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights – and revealing the network biology of cancer – PredxBio is setting new standards for biomarker discovery and clinical research. In partnership with leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, PredxBio is accelerating drug discovery and advancing personalized medicine to impact cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.predxbio.com

