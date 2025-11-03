PredxBio Unveils Multi-omic Spatial Biomarkers at SITC 2025 Driving Immunotherapy Precision and Target Discovery

"These findings reflect what's possible when academia, pharma, and AI innovators unite around spatial biology—to decode immune architecture and guide smarter, more effective therapies." Post this

"PredxBio is defining the next frontier in precision immuno-oncology by transforming spatial data into clear, clinically meaningful insights," said B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of PredxBio. "Our findings demonstrate how AI-driven spatial analytics can uncover the immune and stromal architectures that determine therapeutic response and resistance. By linking these spatial biomarkers to real-world outcomes, we're closing the gap between biological discovery and treatment decisions, accelerating how immunotherapy reaches the patients most likely to benefit."

On Friday, November 7, PredxBio will also share new results from four collaborative spatial multi-omic studies linking immune metabolism, spatial signaling, and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment to therapeutic outcomes. These studies span multiple disease contexts, including head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and combination chemo-immunotherapy trials.

Poster Presentations:

#69 : Markers of Wnt/β-catenin signaling and glutamine utilization within the stromal microenvironment in Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) predict cancer recurrence

#95 : Metabolic reprogramming of glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and anti-oxidative stress in macrophages is predictive of immunotherapy response in NSCLC

#105 : Spatial multi-omic analysis captures immuno-modulatory programs of ATG7, CD44, and LPAR1 genes in mediating disease heterogeneity of pulmonary fibrosis (PF)

#1343 (Late-Breaking Abstract) : A Phase II Trial of Combination Locoregional Chemoimmunotherapy in Recurrent Head and Neck Cancer integrating spatial biomarkers to map immune-response dynamics in clinical settings

"These results underscore the translational power of spatial biology," said Arutha Kulasinghe, PhD, Professor, Queensland Spatial Biology Centre, who co-authored two of the posters. "By mapping immune and metabolic programs within the tumor microenvironment, we can start to predict which patients will benefit from specific immunotherapies and why."

"Spatial data are only as powerful as the biological meaning we can uncover," said S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief of AI at PredxBio. "Our explainable AI models reveal the microdomain architecture and cellular network wiring that define how tumors evolve and respond to therapy. By decoding these spatial interaction networks, we're not only improving patient selection and stratification in immunotherapy trials, but also uncovering new therapeutic targets hidden within the tumor-immune interface. This integration of network biology and spatial intelligence moves precision oncology beyond observation-toward true biological discovery".

Visitors to Booth #819 will have the opportunity to explore SpaceIQ™, PredxBio's explainable-AI platform that decodes the tumor immune microenvironment, enabling predictive biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and mechanism-of-action insights for next-generation therapeutics.

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a Pittsburgh-based TechBio company pioneering explainable AI and multi-omic spatial analytics to accelerate drug discovery and optimize clinical trials. Its flagship SpaceIQ™ platform reveals the hidden architecture of the tumor immune microenvironment - connecting cellular interactions to therapeutic response with unmatched accuracy. By partnering with top pharmaceutical and academic institutions, PredxBio empowers researchers to uncover predictive biomarkers, identify novel targets, and advance precision immunotherapy to benefit patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.predxbio.com or follow PredxBio on LinkedIn.

