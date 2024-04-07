PredxBio Unveils Revolutionary SpaceIQ™ Platform Ushering in a New Era of Spatial Multi-Omics at 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

"PredxBio's SpaceIQ platform is truly groundbreaking, as it is the only company capable of unlocking the network biology of cancer and its mechanisms of action from standard biopsy tissue." - Michael J. Becich, MD, PhD Post this

"In an era where cancer immunotherapy succeeds only about 20% of the time on average, the need for precise diagnostics and personalized treatment options has never been greater," remarked Dr. B. Dusty Majumdar, CEO of PredxBio. "SpaceIQ addresses this challenge head-on by analyzing complex signals from multiple spatial multi-omics technologies, offering a paradigm shift in how we understand and treat cancer."

The SpaceIQ Platform is designed to tackle the challenges of managing cancer patients with immunotherapy. By analyzing complex signals from multiple spatial omics technologies, including spatial proteomics, spatial transcriptomics, and brightfield pathology images, PredxBio aims to improve prediction accuracies and drive personalized therapeutic options not only for PD1/PDL1 inhibitor-based therapies but also for novel bispecific/multi-specific antibody therapeutics, rapidly emerging antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and cutting-edge chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies.

Dr. S. Chakra Chennubhotla, Chief of AI and COO of PredxBio, added, "The AACR Annual Meeting provides an ideal venue to highlight PredxBio's SpaceIQ platform and its potential to revolutionize cancer research. We are eager to share our advancements and demonstrate how our end-to-end analytical platform can decipher critical insights into disease mechanisms from patient pathology samples."

At the AACR Annual Meeting, PredxBio will showcase the latest innovations in unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI with an immersive experience, offering live demonstrations of the SpaceIQ platform. The company will demonstrate how SpaceIQ extracts vital information from patient disease pathology samples, regardless of the digital imaging technology used. By unveiling the SpaceIQ platform, PredxBio asserts its position at the forefront of spatial biology, offering a unique capability to decode the hidden biological circuitries of cancer and predict patient outcomes with unprecedented accuracy.

"PredxBio's SpaceIQ platform is truly groundbreaking, as it is the only company capable of unlocking the network biology of cancer and its mechanisms of action from standard biopsy tissue," stated Michael J. Becich, MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Pittsburgh. "With its ability to decipher the complexities of the tumor microenvironment using unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI, SpaceIQ has the potential to revolutionize personalized medicine. This innovative approach promises to redefine our understanding of cancer initiation, progression, and response to therapy, ultimately leading to improved diagnosis, treatment, and patient care."

PredxBio invites all AACR Annual Meeting attendees to visit Booth #952 from April 7th to 11th, 2024, to witness firsthand the transformative potential of the SpaceIQ platform and learn more about PredxBio's commitment to advancing cancer research with its recent partnerships and growing ecosystem.

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a TechBio company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, harnessing the power of spatial biology to unravel the hidden circuitries of the tumor microenvironment and leveraging the most advanced form of AI to get to the "Why?" of cancer. Demonstrating a clear impact today, we have established an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 90% in predicting patient responses to immunotherapy across the most critical cancers. PredxBio's pioneering solutions offer unprecedented insights into the intricate biology of cancer by going from a simple multiplexed biopsy image all the way to exposing the network biology (pathways) of cancer. PredxBio opens a new era with far-reaching implications for biomarker discovery and clinical research with promising results in understanding disease progression and response to therapy. For more information, and access to 20+ peer-reviewed scientific publications, please visit http://www.predxbio.com

