Preeminent & Trusted Menopause Expert Dr. Heather Hirsch Debuts The Perimenopause Survival Guide

The book includes:

What's really driving the wide range of symptoms (low mood, irritability, hair growth, and more) and how to decode them

Proven, FDA-approved treatment options like hormone replacement and at-home strategies like dietary changes, supplements, stress reduction tools, exercises, and lifestyle adjustments — plus how to evaluate what's right for each unique set of symptoms

The importance of managing perimenopause early on for long-term health

How to advocate at the doctor's office and build a care plan around individual needs and goals

The numbers tell a stark story: there are currently only about 1,800 certified menopause specialists globally (according to a2024 Stanford Medicine report) to serve the more than one billion women worldwide undergoing this phase. This critical shortage of qualified healthcare professionals leaves countless women struggling with up to 34 different symptoms—from brain fog that derails career momentum to mood swings that strain relationships. This isn't just a "perimenopause issue"—it's a workplace issue, a relationship issue, a parenting issue, and a quality-of-life issue for millions of women in their prime.

The Perimenopause Survival Guide offers real, science-based advice directly to women, so they no longer have to go through this transition in the dark. With this book, Dr. Hirsch is on a mission to do everything she can to get the information, validation, and guidance on perimenopause that women so desperately need into their hands.

About the Author:

Dr. Heather Hirsch (MD, MS, MSCP) is a board-certified internist, entrepreneur, and one of today's most trusted voices in women's midlife health. She is the Founder and CEO ofThe Collaborative, a concierge telemedicine practice for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, andThe Heather Hirsch Academy, where she trains clinicians worldwide in midlife women's care. After completing advanced women's health fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Hirsch founded the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Brigham and Women's Hospital and served as faculty at Harvard Medical School. A Menopause Society Certified Practitioner with over a decade of experience in menopausal medicine, she is the author of the bestselling bookUnlock Your Menopause Type. A featured expert on Oprah Winfrey's 2023 "The Life You Want" Series, Dr. Hirsch has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Drew Barrymore Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Access Hollywood, and numerous other major media outlets. Through her clinical practice, social media, and national lectures, she is on a mission to ensure no woman feels confused or dismissed when it comes to her midlife health.

Connect with Dr. Heather Hirsch at:

The Perimenopause Survival Guide: Make Sense of Your Symptoms and Build Your Personalized Treatment Plan By Dr. Heather Hirsch

Balance Publishing Hardcover: ISBN: 9781538774106 ▪ $30 ▪ October 14, 2025

Electronic Book: ISBN: 9781538774120

Simultaneous audio publication coming from Hachette Audio ▪ Downloadable Audiobook ▪ ISBN: 9781668653012 ▪ $27.99

