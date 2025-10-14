Preeminent & Trusted Menopause Expert Dr. Heather Hirsch Debuts The Perimenopause Survival Guide

The Essential, First-Of-Its-Kind Book Empowers Women to Thrive During This Overlooked Phase
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Heather Hirsch, one of the world's most trusted perimenopause and menopause experts, announces today the release of her book,The Perimenopause Survival Guide: Make Sense of Your Symptoms and Build Your Personalized Treatment Plan on sale October 14, 2025 via Balance Publishing. Perimenopause is not "menopause light," and this essential guide addresses what Dr. Hirsch calls "the plot twist no one prepared us for," as millions of women worldwide navigate this little-known transitional phase that can begin as early as age 35. From hot flashes and brain fog to anxiety, back pain, and sleep disruption, the symptoms are real, but the guidance often isn't. Too many women between the ages of 35 and 50 find themselves confused, dismissed, or unsupported by their providers—despite perimenopause affecting the fastest-growing segment of the population.
The Perimenopause Survival Guide is a clear, compassionate, and evidence-based resource to help address symptoms, improve quality of life, and help women feel educated, confident, and unstoppable in their journey through perimenopause. Dr. Hirsch draws on her years of clinical experience to help women understand what's happening in their bodies and how to take charge of their care.
The book includes:
- What's really driving the wide range of symptoms (low mood, irritability, hair growth, and more) and how to decode them
- Proven, FDA-approved treatment options like hormone replacement and at-home strategies like dietary changes, supplements, stress reduction tools, exercises, and lifestyle adjustments — plus how to evaluate what's right for each unique set of symptoms
- The importance of managing perimenopause early on for long-term health
- How to advocate at the doctor's office and build a care plan around individual needs and goals
The numbers tell a stark story: there are currently only about 1,800 certified menopause specialists globally (according to a2024 Stanford Medicine report) to serve the more than one billion women worldwide undergoing this phase. This critical shortage of qualified healthcare professionals leaves countless women struggling with up to 34 different symptoms—from brain fog that derails career momentum to mood swings that strain relationships. This isn't just a "perimenopause issue"—it's a workplace issue, a relationship issue, a parenting issue, and a quality-of-life issue for millions of women in their prime.
The Perimenopause Survival Guide offers real, science-based advice directly to women, so they no longer have to go through this transition in the dark. With this book, Dr. Hirsch is on a mission to do everything she can to get the information, validation, and guidance on perimenopause that women so desperately need into their hands.
About the Author:
Dr. Heather Hirsch (MD, MS, MSCP) is a board-certified internist, entrepreneur, and one of today's most trusted voices in women's midlife health. She is the Founder and CEO ofThe Collaborative, a concierge telemedicine practice for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, andThe Heather Hirsch Academy, where she trains clinicians worldwide in midlife women's care. After completing advanced women's health fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Hirsch founded the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Brigham and Women's Hospital and served as faculty at Harvard Medical School. A Menopause Society Certified Practitioner with over a decade of experience in menopausal medicine, she is the author of the bestselling bookUnlock Your Menopause Type. A featured expert on Oprah Winfrey's 2023 "The Life You Want" Series, Dr. Hirsch has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Drew Barrymore Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Access Hollywood, and numerous other major media outlets. Through her clinical practice, social media, and national lectures, she is on a mission to ensure no woman feels confused or dismissed when it comes to her midlife health.
