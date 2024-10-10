PREEN Technologies Relocates to New Rümlang Headquarters to Support the Next Phase of Growth

Our four-minute touchless wash saves up to 60% in utilities and we guarantee the system for at least 200,000 washes. It's sustainable — and it's the most profitable wash in the industry. Post this

Prime Location with Strategic Advantages

The Rümlang location offers significant strategic benefits, including excellent connectivity with Zurich Airport and the local public transport system, easy access for clients, delivery partners and prospects and it connects PREEN Technologies with Zurich's vibrant research and business community.

"Our move to Rümlang marks an exciting new step in our growth journey," said Peter Mitteregger, CEO Europe. "This move boosts our capacity to serve international clients, build partnerships with international and local players, and accommodate our growing team. Backed by Atmosclear, we're well-positioned to scale and deliver AI-enhanced touchless car wash solutions worldwide."

PREEN's Development Bay

Most notably, PREEN's new location features a brand-new development and demonstration wash bay. This facility allows PREEN to demonstrate and further develop its technology, which delivers a fast, high-precision touchless wash in approximately four minutes, while significantly reducing water, energy and chemical consumption – key factors in today's push for sustainability. This innovative solution enhances the customer experience by offering a scratch-free wash, while delivering a strong return on investment for operators, who benefit from lower costs and increased throughput.

"At our development bay, prospective clients and partners can witness the speed and high precision of our robots at work," said Peter Mitteregger, CEO Europe.

"Our value proposition is strong on all sides. Our four-minute touchless wash saves up to 60% in utilities and we guarantee the system for at least 200,000 washes. It's sustainable — and it's the most profitable wash in the industry."

New Opportunities for Regional Partners and Distributors

As part of its ongoing expansion, PREEN actively seeks regional service partners and distributors to drive value and growth in the carwash industry at a global scale.

Peter Mitteregger, CEO Europe commented,

"PREEN Technologies represents the future of car washing, combining AI technology and robotic solutions with a strong commitment to sustainability. As we continue to grow, we invite new regional service partners and distributors all over the world who share our vision to join us in this exciting venture. Together, we can disrupt the market, achieve significant returns for our customers while delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to the global car wash industry."

Visits Now Available on Request

The demonstration and development bay in Zurich is now open to host visits by interested parties. PREEN invites prospective clients, partners, investors and distributors to experience its modern, state-of-the-art technology firsthand.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the demonstration wash bay, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.preentechnologies.com

Media Contact

Tom Carolan, PREEN Technologies AG, 44 7485101121, [email protected], https://preentechnologies.com/

SOURCE PREEN Technologies AG