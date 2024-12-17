PreEvnt, a Subsidiary of Scosche Industries, to Introduce Revolutionary Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

"Our Goal with isaac is to provide a non-invasive way to monitor glucose levels in real-time, giving diabetics and their caregivers the ability to take timely action and prevent severe complications." – Bud Wilcox, Inventor of isaac by PreEvnt Post this

Type-2 diabetics and pre-diabetics often lack a reliable device to help understand how their bodies respond to lifestyle changes. isaac PreEvnt provides real-time readings of blood glucose levels, enabling users to make informed decisions about their diet and exercise.

Inspired by the product inventor's grandson, Isaac, who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at age two, Bud Wilcox (shown below) wanted to find a better way for his grandson to be alerted to blood sugar events while reducing the number of finger prick blood tests he had to do each day.

Scientific Backing and Development

Supported by five years of research in collaboration with Indiana University under the direction of Dr. M. Agarwal, isaac by PreEvnt leverages patented selective gas sensing MOx technology by Nanoz. This scientific foundation ensures accurate and reliable monitoring, providing users with valuable insights for personalized metabolic health management.

"By identifying and analyzing the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in breath, we can develop sensors that provide early and accurate detection of glycemic conditions. This technology mimics the capabilities of diabetes alert dogs, offering a noninvasive and reliable monitoring solution." – Dr. Agarwal, Indiana University.

isaac uses Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) detection, specifically acetone, from exhaled breath to determine and alert the user to elevated blood glucose levels. So instead of pricking a finger, the user simply breathes into the device. This method is similar to service dogs who are trained to sniff and sort through approximately 2,000 VOCs to determine a high blood glucose event in their owner. The isaac device is easily worn to places where a dog, or finger prick/blood testing kit could be inconvenient.

The custom iOS and Android phone app works with the device to measure, track, and even share blood glucose level reports with family members or pisaac by PreEvent is rechargeable and comes with its own USB-C charging cable and cradle. One charge typically lasts all day – for multiple breath tests.

*Note: Isaac by PreEvnt is undergoing continued development and FDA review and is not for sale in the U.S. at this time.

Please visit The Venetian, Booth #55926 at the International CES, January 7-10, 2025, to learn more about isaac by PreEvnt.

For the latest updates on isaac, please visit PreEvnt.com.

PreEvnt is a subsidiary of SCOSCHE Industries. Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com

Media Contact

Darryl Miya, issac, 805-284-4455, [email protected], www.preEvnt.com

Twitter

SOURCE PreEvnt