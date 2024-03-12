Preferred Behavioral Health Group and HOPE Sheds Light Launch Fostering Hope Program

The collaboration with HSL allows us to enhance our recovery support services, ensuring individuals have access to a wide range of support resources. Post this

Dr. Tara Chalakani, PsyD., CEO of PBHG, expressed excitement about the partnership and the comprehensive array of services they can offer to more individuals in need of recovery services. "The collaboration with HSL allows us to enhance our recovery support services, ensuring individuals have access to a wide range of support resources," she said.

Laura Messina, LCSW, LCADC, Vice President of Adult Services, emphasized the program's focus on individualized care. "Our goal is to provide tailored services to each client, considering their unique needs and goals for recovery," she noted.

Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the opportunity to support more individuals on their recovery journeys. "We are committed to providing strength, wisdom, hope, and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder," she added.

Fostering Hope will be available for a one-year duration, with the grant split between PBHG and HSL. Clients will undergo an initial evaluation by PBHG to determine the appropriate level of care.

For more information about the Fostering Hope program, interested individuals can email [email protected] or call 848-346-9228.

About Preferred Behavioral Health Group

Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG) is a non-profit, community-based, integrated health care organization rooted in Ocean/Monmouth and provides innovative, compassionate, award-winning behavioral health care across the lifespan. PBHG provides a full spectrum of mental health and substance use prevention, education, support, and treatment services.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.

