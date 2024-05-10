Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces 2024 Awards of Excellence and GIFTTS Pineapple Awards Winners

"It is an honor to recognize these exceptional hoteliers, and their dedicated teams, who share a deep commitment and passion for curating the finest, most authentic, independent hotel experiences," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Post this

Held at EPIC SANA Marquês Hotel, a chic and sophisticated retreat perched in the picturesque hills of Lisbon, the ceremony, attended by over 200 hospitality industry leaders, included guest speakers Robert B. Chavez, Executive Chairman of Hermès, and Shazia Din, Marketing and Digital Sales Director from SANA Hotels, along with hundreds of independent luxury hoteliers from around the world. CEO Lindsey Ueberroth and President Michelle Woodley opened the ceremony honoring nominees to the GIFTTS Pineapple Awards, which celebrate the brand's Great Initiatives for Today's (Tomorrow's) Society (GIFTTS) program launched by the Ueberroth Family in 2007. The Preferred Awards of Excellence followed, with this year's categories spanning a range of categories including New Hotel of the Year, I Prefer Hotel of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Shiji ReviewPro Award for Online Reputation Management.

2024 GIFTTS Pineapple Award Winners

These awards celebrate member hotels that take the meaning of genuine hospitality beyond the lobby and into their communities and the larger world by showcasing an outstanding commitment to philanthropy, sustainability, and social responsibility as part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' GIFTTS program. With nearly 100 property submissions across four categories, the 2024 winners are as follows:

For more information on GIFTTS, visit www.preferredhotels.com/giftts.

2024 Preferred Awards of Excellence

These awards recognize member hotels that epitomize excellence within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio of over 600 hotels, resorts, and residences in 80 countries, and inspire the global travel community to pursue #ThePreferredLife. This year's honorees across 11 categories are as follows:

To qualify for nominations, hotels are required to rank among the top in their region as part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance program – which includes third party on-site inspections and real-time guest feedback from the world's top consumer review sites – and actively demonstrate strong engagement in their partnership with the Preferred brand. From the pool of qualified hotels, the brand's team of regional leaders draw a shortlist across categories with the awards committee, chaired by the Ueberroth Family, selecting the winners.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its four global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

