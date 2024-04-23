Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 15 New Member Properties

World's largest independent hotel brand continues to strengthen its global portfolio.
NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 15 new member properties to its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2024. Ranging from a hidden safari resort in the wilderness of Nepal to a sophisticated Mediterranean hub in the heart of Split, Croatia, each of these distinct and independent luxury properties deliver authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences to inspire and guide travelers to explore even more exciting locales around the world. Highlights include:
- CordeValle (San Martin, California) – L.V.X. Collection: Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains on 1,700-acres of picturesque countryside, CordeValle combines the extraordinary beauty of Northern California with the impeccable hospitality of a luxury resort. Known for its charm and intimacy, this idyllic retreat features 45 beautifully-appointed guest rooms and Fairway Homes outfitted with residential comforts and breathtaking views of the golf course and valley. At the heart of the resort is the award-winning, 18-hole CordeValle Golf Course designed by internationally acclaimed golf architect, Robert Trent Jones Jr. Additional highlights include three restaurants and bars featuring innovative menus and fresh local produce, a renewing wellness spa, estate winery, hiking, and a tennis and pickleball center with tournament courts.
- Farol Hotel (Cascais, Portugal) – L.V.X. Collection: Perched on rocks descending straight into the sea, Farol Hotel presents a seamless blend of modern luxury and historic coastal charm, marrying a 19th-century mansion once owned by the Count of Cabral, together with unique contemporary architecture. Steps away from the cobblestone streets of Cascais and seaside beauty of the Estoril Coast, the boutique hotel delights guests with dazzling views of the Atlantic Ocean from its outdoor saltwater swimming pool and On the Rocks bar, as well as carried throughout each of the 33 guestrooms and suites, some of which offer 180-degree ocean views. Additional highlights include two restaurants and bars offering delicious Mediterranean fusion, classic sushi with a twist, signature cocktails, and stunning seaside views.
- Himalayan Wildlife Sanctuary (Chitwan, Nepal) – Lifestyle Collection: Set along the banks of the Narayani River in the lush green region of Amaltari, this luxurious safari resort presents a tranquil, secluded escape for travelers seeking a natural connection to the magical wilderness of Nepal. Situated on the western edge of Chitwan National Park – home to over 43 species of mammals, including the Bengal tiger and Nepal's largest one-horn rhinoceros population – the fully-inclusive resort extends bright and airy accommodations featuring 27 stylish guestrooms, including private villas, each beautifully designed with locally sourced materials evoking elements of wilderness and honoring the cultural significance and traditions of the local Tharu people. Additional highlights include dining options featuring authentic Nepali and International cuisine, and access to all the fascinating activities at Chitwan National Park.
- Hotel Mousai Cancun - A Tafer Resort (Cancun, Mexico) – L.V.X. Collection: Opening in May 2024, the highly-anticipated launch of this adults-only resort is poised to become Cancun's most elevated all-inclusive experience. Located along the white sand beach of Costa Mujeres, Hotel Mousai Cancun will delight travelers with an eclectic fusion of chic modern design, and spacious, well-appointed accommodations – offering 88 lavish oceanfront suites adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, and sprawling terraces featuring private Jacuzzis overlooking the azure waters below. Guests can soak up the Cancun sun with the choice of two expansive pools, enjoy holistic treatments at the tranquil Spa Imagine, and unlimited gourmet dining at the resort's fine dining and casual restaurants, including top-shelf beverages, and 24-hour suite service.
- Hotel Ambasador Split (Split, Croatia) – L.V.X. Collection: A waterfront respite located in the heart of Split on the West Coast promenade, Hotel Ambasador Split is a luxury boutique hotel overlooking the Adriatic Sea. Where modern sophistication meets Mediterranean simplicity, the hotel is comprised of 98 contemporary rooms and two suites featuring expansive windows and elegant, comfortable spaces designed with modern amenities and decor. Originally opened in 1937, the hotel boasts an 1,850-year-old reception desk carved from black oak found on the bed of the Sava River – and delights travelers with an in-house guest experience team, known as "Diplomats," providing personalized service, including guidance on local sights and experiences. Additional highlights include gourmet dining featuring Mediterranean cuisine and fine wines at Restaurant Méditerranée, and rejuvenating treatments at Hacelia Spa.
"We are proud to welcome this distinctive group of 15 new member properties, including six new openings, to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Presenting our loyal customers and community of passionate travelers with new places of distinction and opportunities to discover the latest luxury independent hotel experiences is core to our brand promise, 'Believe in Travel.' Each of these exciting new additions – spanning 13 countries and four continents – marks continued growth and development, further amplifying the brand's presence in key markets across the globe."
Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio from January 1 through March 31, 2024, include:
- Durango Casino & Resort (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Lifestyle Collection
- Pendry Natirar (Gladstone, New Jersey) – L.V.X. Collection
- Ara Maris (Sorrento, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection
- Grand Hotel Imperiale (Forte Dei Marmi, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection
- Glee Hotel (Nairobi, Kenya) – L.V.X. Collection
- NIXE PALACE (Mallorca, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection
- Only YOU Hotel Malaga (Malaga, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection
- South Place Hotel (London, United Kingdom) – L.V.X. Collection
- Villa Dahlia (Stockholm, Sweden) – Lifestyle Collection
- SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge (Bahia Drake, Costa Rica) – L.V.X. Collection
Each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.
For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the "PH" and "PV" chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.
