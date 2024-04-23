Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 15 New Member Properties

"We are proud to welcome this distinctive group of 15 new member properties, including six new openings, to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Post this

"We are proud to welcome this distinctive group of 15 new member properties, including six new openings, to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Presenting our loyal customers and community of passionate travelers with new places of distinction and opportunities to discover the latest luxury independent hotel experiences is core to our brand promise, 'Believe in Travel.' Each of these exciting new additions – spanning 13 countries and four continents – marks continued growth and development, further amplifying the brand's presence in key markets across the globe."

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio from January 1 through March 31, 2024, include:

Each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the "PH" and "PV" chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

