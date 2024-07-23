Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 30 New Member Properties

Independent Hotel Brand Strengthens its Global Portfolio in Q2
NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 30 new member properties to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2024. Ranging from an adults-only all-inclusive resort to a preserved historic villa, each of these properties provide personalized, authentic guest experiences across exciting destinations including South Africa, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and the Dominican Republic. Highlights include:
- Boutique Hotel Stresa (Stresa, Italy) – L.V.X Collection: Preserved from its former life as a 250-year-old villa called "Casa d'Oro", or "House of Gold," this brand-new luxury hotel is situated in a town known as the Pearl of Lake Maggiore, surrounded by a picturesque waterfront promenade, charming cobblestone streets, and the towering Alps. Boutique Hotel Stresa exudes chic tranquility, exemplified within the 30 unique accommodations, ranging from 26 spacious suites bathed in ample natural light to four private spa suites designed to offer indulgent treatments for overnight relaxation. Providing a celebrated mix of both elegance and comfort within a cultural hub, the classic boutique extends multiple dining options and amenities, including a rooftop bar featuring panoramic views of the Borromean Islands and a solarium with an infinity pool.
- Casa Velas Puerto Vallarta (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection: Situated on Mexico's Pacific Riviera, in the exclusive area of Marina Vallarta, this adults-only boutique resort presents a tranquil upscale oasis outfitted with regal palms, sparkling koi ponds, and resident turtles. Casa Velas Puerto Vallarta extends 80 plush suites, inspired by traditional Mexican design, and enhanced by private immersion pools, jacuzzi hot tubs, and scenic garden and golf course views. Other highlights include two gourmet dining experiences at Emiliano Restaurant and Táu Beach Club supported by organic onsite gardens; the swim-up Aqua Bar featuring classic Mexican cocktails; the 18-hole Marina Vallarta Golf Course; yoga lessons, guided meditation, tea workshops, live music, tequila tastings, and special dining events.
- FORTH Hotel & Club (Atlanta, Georgia) – L.V.X Collection: Located within Atlanta's burgeoning Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, FORTH Hotel & Club will delight travelers with dynamic interiors inspired by contemporary European design and early Americana traditions– offering 196 lavish guestrooms and suites with 39 apartment-style rooms. This refined urban resort opened in June 2024 against the backdrop of The BeltLine's Eastside trail, providing walkable access to nearby attractions while combining wellness, design, and culture into one holistic destination. Additional highlights include four distinct food and beverage concepts, an expansive outdoor pool and deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a members-only social club housing an exclusive restaurant, bar and lounge.
- Only YOU Hotel Sevilla (Seville, Spain) – L.V.X Collection: The recently opened Only YOU Hotel Sevilla is set in the heart of the Andalusian capital. It presents a fusion of cultures, including Mediterranean style and Arabic influence, marrying the essence of Seville with the latest cosmopolitan trends and contemporary amenities. The redefined urban hotel comprises 209 modern guestrooms and suites, featuring neo-Andalusian accents and abundant natural light to offer a warm sophisticated atmosphere. Guests are invited to relax at the outdoor oasis of LIMBO Cocktail & Pool, enjoy treats from local pâtissier Manu Jara or delight in the work of Sevillian florist Verde Oliva in the lobby.
- The Marker Union Square (San Francisco, California) – Lifestyle Collection: Nestled among unique boutiques and world-class restaurants in a neighborhood known for its Bay Area charm, The Marker Union Square is a newly renovated piece of San Francisco history, situated in the heart of the city. The century-old building featuring Beaux-arts architecture houses 208 elegant guestrooms and suites with modern furnishings and luxurious linens, offering a timeless aesthetic of sophisticated style and the perfect union between historical and contemporary appeal. Guests are invited to indulge and gather at Tratto, a spirited, bar-driven restaurant nodding to the area's arts-driven history. Additional highlights include a 24-hour fitness center and 12 recently redesigned, spacious, and versatile meeting rooms.
- The RuMa Hotel & Residences (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) – Lifestyle Collection: With a name that translates as "home," The RuMa Hotel and Residences is nestled in Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle, just steps from main attractions such as the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC. Inspired by the city's origins and colonial heritage, this urban sanctuary offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity with 253 luxurious guestrooms and suites and panoramic views of the city skyline. Culinary offerings include the European bistro ATAS, the SEVEN Lobby Bar, The LIBRARI for afternoon tea and light meals, and the SANTAI Pool Bar and Lounge. The 6th floor wellness area hosts the UR SPA, a modern wellness center with an 82-foot outdoor pool, gym, and barber shop.
"We're thrilled to welcome these 30 stunning properties to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "In addition to representing our largest announcement of new members since 2018, each one exemplifies our commitment to transformational travel experiences. In particular, our eight new prestigious Legend Collection members demonstrate the highest levels of luxury in some of the most inspiring destinations across the globe."
Other member properties to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio from April 1 through June 30, 2024, include:
- Bluesun Hotel Maestral (Brela, Croatia) – Lifestyle Collection
- HOTEL EXCELSIOR SPA & LIDO (Pesaro, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection
- Galeria Plaza Leon (Leon, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection
- Kasbah Tamadot (Asni, Morocco) – Legend Collection
- Leiro Residences (Málaga, Spain) – Preferred Residences
- MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa (Sonoma, California) – L.V.X Collection
- Mahali Mzuri (Masai Mara, Kenya) – Legend Collection
- Mont Rochelle (Franschhoek, South Africa) – Legend Collection
- Necker Island (The Valley, British Virgin Islands) – Legend Collection
- Ocean El Faro (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic) – Lifestyle Collection
- Preidlhof Luxury Dolce Vita Resort (Naturno, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection
- Sesimbra Oceanfront Hotel (Sesimbra, Portugal) – Lifestyle Collection
- Silverado Resort (Napa, California) – Lifestyle Collection
- Son Bunyola (Mallorca, Spain) – Legend Collection
- The Branson Beach Estate (Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands) – Legend Collection
- The Lodge (Verbier, Switzerland) – Legend Collection
- Ulusaba (Sabi Sands, South Africa) – Legend Collection
- Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge (Tucson, Arizona) – Lifestyle and Preferred Residences Collection
- Vivienda Al Hada (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
- Vivienda Al Hada Residences (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
- Vivienda DQ (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
- Vivienda Granada (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
- Vivienda Jeddah (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
- Vivienda Turki Al Awal (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – L.V.X Collection
Each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.
For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the "PH" and "PV" chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.
About Preferred Hotels & Resorts
Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.
About I Prefer Hotel Rewards
Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.
