Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes New Legend Member Properties

From palace hotels in India to iconic California coastal resorts, each of these legendary properties are works of art with timeless designs that tell a story, they set the standard for custom-curated guest experiences, with tailor-made and anticipatory service at every touchpoint. Being part of this exclusive group is only designated for distinguished properties who exemplify the very highest of luxury with iconic Collection members including The Mark (New York, New York), Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California), Salamander Middleburg (Middleburg, Virginia) and Passalacqua (Lake Como, Italy) which was named as no.1 in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023. They are regularly selected by readers and editors on "best lists" around the world and acknowledged by leading industry bodies from Michelin to Forbes, with 60 Legend properties recognized in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards announced in February 2024. These inspiring hotels and resorts deliver the highest level of luxury while defining their destination. They encourage travelers to explore a range of diverse and enchanting locales across the world, including The Sanchaya (Bintan, Indonesia); The Alpina Gstaad (Gstaad, Switzerland); The Fullerton Bay Hotel (Singapore, Singapore); Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti (Pinzolo, Italy); Hotel Unique (São Paulo, Brazil) and The Leela Palace Hotels, including Udaipur and Jaipur.

The Legend Collection continues to see strong global growth as it surpasses 100 members, adding hotels and resorts that range from iconic grand dames to exciting new launches and everything in-between. The latest properties to debut in the Legend portfolio are:

The Hotel Maria ( Helsinki, Finland ) - Opened December 2023

) - Opened Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos ( Los Cabos, Mexico ) - Opened December 2023

) - Opened The Global Ambassador ( Phoenix, Arizona ) - Opened December 2023

) - Opened The Newman ( London, United Kingdom ) - Opening spring 2025

Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their lifestyle preferences. For stays at any of these hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Preferred brand website. Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the "PH" and "PV" chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.

To view the full Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection portfolio please visit www.preferredhotels.com/collections/legendary-hotels.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

