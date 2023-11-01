Preferred Physical Therapy Expands Services with the Opening of Lenexa Clinic

"This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service/care to the Lenexa community. I look forward to helping our patients work to achieve their optimal level of function." - Mollie Calderon, MISH Clinic Director Post this

PPT specializes in providing exceptional physical and occupational therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered by the MISH clinic will include occupational therapy, general physical therapy services, and pre/post-operative therapy.

"I am excited to be opening this new location in Lenexa and to be a part of the PPT team," says Calderon. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service/care to the Lenexa community. I look forward to helping our patients work to achieve their optimal level of function."

For more information about the new MISH clinic and a full list of PPT's services and offerings, please visit preferredptkc.com. To book an appointment with Mollie please call 913-218-1222.

About Preferred Physical Therapy

Preferred Physical Therapy (PPT) is a Kansas and Missouri-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, PPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit pptclinics.com, or find them on Facebook at @pptclinics.

Media Contact

Betsy Appleton, Confluent Health, 502-536-4584, [email protected], www.goconfluent.com

SOURCE Preferred Physical Therapy