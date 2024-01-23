Preferred Utilities Announces HCAI/OSPHD OSP Approval for Innovative Double-Wall Day Tanks

"Our HCAI/OSPHD OSP approved Day Tanks represent a significant advancement in fuel oil handling safety and efficiency," said David Bohn, President & CEO. "As a company dedicated to innovation, quality, and safety, we are thrilled to offer another product that meets the stringent requirements." Post this

The newly approved Day Tanks join Preferred Utilities' extensive lineup of HCAI/OSPHD OSP approved, state-of-the-art fuel oil handling components from controllers (Master and Component) to advanced filtration units. These products have been rigorously tested for seismic resilience, including shake table tests that simulate earthquake conditions, ensuring reliable performance in challenging environments.

"Our HCAI/OSPHD OSP approved Day Tanks represent a significant advancement in fuel oil handling safety and efficiency," said David Bohn, President & CEO of Preferred Utilities. "As a company dedicated to innovation, quality, and safety, we are thrilled to offer another product that meets the stringent requirements of HCAI/OSPHD certification. This approval is a testament to our team's dedication to engineering excellence."

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Preferred's Day Tanks ensure compliance with local, state, and national codes, providing peace of mind for facility operators.

Bohn added, "We specialize in creating fully integrated systems that cater to the specific needs of our customers. With our latest OSP-approved products, we are equipped to offer unparalleled solutions in fuel oil handling that prioritize safety in seismically active regions."

For more information about Preferred Utilities and their OSP-approved Double-Wall Day Tanks, please visit the Preferred Utilities website: http://www.preferred-mfg.com.

About Preferred Utilities Manufacturing.

Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Ruth O'Donnell, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation, 1 203-743-6741, [email protected], https://www.preferred-mfg.com/

SOURCE Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation