Preferred Utilities Launches New High-Quality, Low-Cost Combustion System

With its first install, Preferred confirmed that the burner has 8:1 turndown with variable speed drive (VSD) option (with options for higher turndown). This allows for superb flexibility and efficiency in operation as it automatically adjusts to system demands.

"We are excited to provide our customers with our well-known quality products at an even more competitive level and different controls options," said David Bohn, President & CEO of Preferred Utilities. "The release of the Comet Burner means that we can reintroduce efficient combustion into the commercial retrofit market, always keeping an eye on the future of sustainability in energy and power generation."

The Comet Burner can be supplied as part of a complete combustion system that can include draft control, feedwater control, multiple boiler lead/lag control, or plant master control. It has a small burner footprint, so it easily fits retrofit applications where space and spend is limited.

Preferred Utilities strives to bring single-source responsibility to the boiler room, combining support and service along with thoughtfully engineered systems.

For more information on Preferred Utilities as well as their burners, controllers, and other products, please visit the Preferred Utilities website: http://www.preferred-mfg.com.

About Preferred Utilities Manufacturing.

Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

