Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Adds 3-Element Drum Controller to Product Line

As boilers convert water into steam to supply the plant's load demand, more water must be supplied to the boiler to maintain the drum level at setpoint. In a modulating PID system, boiler feedwater flow is controlled by the drum level controller by modulating a feedwater control valve that can be opened to give the boiler more water. The drum level control must have a way to measure the actual drum level in the boiler in order to maintain setpoint. The controller then compares the measured drum level to setpoint and adjusts the feedwater control valve to give the boiler enough water to stay on setpoint.

The 3-Element Drum Level Controller adds a feedwater flow signal input so it can modulate the feedwater control valve to make the feedwater flow coming in match the steam flow out. If the drum level is below or above setpoint, the controller will adjust to give the boiler more or less feedwater until the drum level is back on setpoint.

The JC-43D2 includes additional safety features such as level sensor failure detection, water column blowdown history recording, and an alternate offline level setpoint.

"The JC-43D2 3-Element controller is an important addition to our line of drum level controllers," said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. "Proper drum level control helps to make sure the boiler produces high-quality steam without overheating, which can be dangerous in a lot of ways. For safety and boiler efficiency, this controller is an excellent option. We're proud to add it to our line of phenomenal products."

