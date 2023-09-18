Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Expands Distribution into Central America

"We are incredibly excited about our expansion into Central America," added Preferred's president and CEO David Bohn. "It's a milestone for us. Expanding our footprint outside the United States is a natural progression for Preferred." Tweet this

"EQUIGAS|SETEC is an ideal partner for Preferred in Central America," said Preferred Senior Business Development Manager Dennis Garcia. "They have deep experience and understand the unique needs of industrial customers and large applications in that region. We'll be able to work with them to provide high-technology solutions and expedited response times that are critical for that customer base."

"We are incredibly excited about our expansion into Central America," added Preferred's president and CEO David Bohn. "It's a milestone for us. Expanding our footprint outside the United States is a natural progression for Preferred. We've found a great partner to help us build that business and support further expansion."

"Our vision and technical-commercial experience managing the Central American region matches the high standards that Preferred Utilities Manufacturing's products and services can deliver. We will meet the need for quality products that our customers demand in their industrial processes," said EQUIGAS|SETEC Managing Partner Estuardo Chang. "Partnering with an organization that complies with U.S. standards makes it possible for us to raise the bar on our promise to the customer to offer the best solutions."

Preferred's agreement with EQUIGAS|SETEC is now fully operational, and the company is available to serve fuel oil and combustion system customers throughout Costa Rica immediately.

To learn more about this exciting new partnership and everything it will offer the Central American region, visit Preferred Utilities at Booth #2109 at AHR Expo Mexico. Contact Dennis Garcia at [email protected] for additional information.

About Preferred Utilities Manufacturing.

Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

