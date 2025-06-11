Pregnancy Safety Studies: Driving Quality and Efficiency with Real-World Evidence, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover innovative strategies to optimize the design and execution of pregnancy safety studies. Attendees will learn how to navigate regulatory commitments and address evolving FDA and EMA requirements, including strategies for complementary (prospective and retrospective) study delivery. Experts will share insights into global recruitment strategies, operational solutions and digital approaches to ease burden and boost participant retention. Attendees will explore various pregnancy safety study designs and opportunities for leveraging real-world data.
TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pregnancy safety studies are essential for meeting regulatory requirements to assess the safety of medications and vaccines during pregnancy. However, designing and conducting these studies presents challenges such as small sample sizes, long follow-up periods, inadequate recruitment and retention and delayed timelines. Addressing these obstacles requires specialized knowledge, experience and tailored solutions.
Join this informative webinar to gain insights from leading pregnancy and lactation study experts who will discuss innovative and comprehensive approaches to optimize the design and execution of pregnancy safety studies. Attendees will learn practical strategies and specialized solutions to conduct these studies more efficiently and with the quality and rigor needed for regulatory acceptance.
Key topics covered:
- Overall trends and insights for navigating the shifting FDA and EMA landscape
- Advantages of various study designs and selection framework
- Digital recruitment & retention strategies to reduce burden and streamline data collection
- Leveraging real-world data
Register now to gain valuable insights and discover innovative strategies to optimize pregnancy safety studies.
Join speakers Barbara Hawkins, Vice President, Global Head, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Diego Wyszynski, MD, MHS, PhD, Vice President, PPD CorEvitas Pregnancy Registries, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Syd Phillips, MPH, Senior Research Scientist, Epidemiology and Scientific Affairs, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and contributors Susan Oliveria, Vice President, Global Head of Epidemiology and Scientific Affairs, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beth Nordstrom, Executive Director, PPD Evidera Real-World Data & Scientific Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pregnancy Safety Studies: Driving Quality and Efficiency with Real-World Evidence.
