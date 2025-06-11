Pregnancy Safety Studies: Driving Quality and Efficiency with Real-World Evidence, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will learn practical strategies and specialized solutions to conduct these studies more efficiently and with the quality and rigor needed for regulatory acceptance. Post this

Overall trends and insights for navigating the shifting FDA and EMA landscape

Advantages of various study designs and selection framework

Digital recruitment & retention strategies to reduce burden and streamline data collection

Leveraging real-world data

Join speakers Barbara Hawkins, Vice President, Global Head, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Diego Wyszynski, MD, MHS, PhD, Vice President, PPD CorEvitas Pregnancy Registries, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Syd Phillips, MPH, Senior Research Scientist, Epidemiology and Scientific Affairs, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and contributors Susan Oliveria, Vice President, Global Head of Epidemiology and Scientific Affairs, PPD Observational Studies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beth Nordstrom, Executive Director, PPD Evidera Real-World Data & Scientific Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

