Pregnantish Announces New "Real Talk" Market Research Report with Feedback from Over 800 Fertility Treatment Patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pregnantish, the first global media platform dedicated to helping people navigate their fertility, announces its recently concluded 2023 syndicated study – "Real Talk: Bridging the Gap Between Patients and Providers" – available for purchase now. In addition, the company announces the launch of Pregnantish Insights, a division of pregnantish that engages its audience of fertility-focused consumers, patients and providers in research to reveal insights about their individual fertility experiences and the factors that impact them. Pregnantish Insights is comprised of a team of seasoned market researchers and fertility experts who leverage the company's deep trusted relationships with today's fertility treatment patients to provide insights that benefit the entire fertility care spectrum.

"The goal with our research is to help to bridge the gap between patients and providers to help them achieve their shared goal: making a healthy baby." says pregnantish Founder and relationships author, Andrea Syrtash.

In its Real Talk report announced today, pregnantish earned the trust of over 800 respondents who participated in a nearly 50 question survey. The report delves into the biggest industry disruptors over the past five years, examining pre- and post-pandemic shifts in patient behavior, and how patient-provider relationships were affected. The quantitative study looks at the depth and breadth of issues faced by fertility patients and providers as well as the timing and impact of industry factors, trends, technologies and practices, making its findings current and relevant.

"After our first "Real Talk" syndicated study in 2019, when we heard from over 1000 diverse fertility treatment patients, we really wanted to hear from our audience on the opportunities and challenges they've experienced in the last 5 years since the world - and the world of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) - has changed. We were excited that once again, a large number of people responded to our call and that we heard from so many current fertility treatment patients," says Syrtash. "We know that this is historically a difficult audience to reach and their participation reflects not only a trust in us, which we very much appreciate, but patients' desire to get their feedback to providers and to positively improve the fertility experience for future patients."

The Real Talk 2023 pregnantish study was conducted in late summer of 2023, with 821 respondents accessing the survey and 622 respondents completing it. Key findings from the report include:

Patients Wish They'd Started Fertility Assistance Sooner: Over a third (37%) of patients in the pregnantish study who were surveyed noted that their top regret was not starting the fertility assistance process sooner.

Fertility Patients Trust Social Media Most: Social media is the #1 trusted primary information source for patients seeking guidance about fertility assistance. Online support groups and forums are trusted 2 times as much as the next highest mentioned information source - more than friends, family, partners, doctors, and government health agencies.

Mixed Trust in Artificial Intelligence (AI): Despite the flurry of attention around AI, there is a wariness surrounding its use in labs: 28% of patients surveyed by pregnantish are unclear what AI is or how it can help, indicating that while some patients are excited about the technological innovation, a number of people remain unclear about the use of AI as a tool.

"Today's fertility patient is excited by all the innovation they see in the fertility industry but is still as concerned about a breakdown in relationships as they were when we first surveyed them in 2019," notes Syrtash. "This concern has grown as the industry has grown and our goal with this research is to better understand each other as we build families together."

Pregnantish's 2023 Real Talk study includes specific data on other key findings, such as:

The top four responses to the question of what patients wished they'd done differently all relate to a perception of time and a wish to have started fertility assistance sooner.

There is a clear and specific point in time ("the cliff") in a patient's journey where their preferences and attitudes shift significantly.

How patients view telehealth for consultations and appointments in a post-pandemic Zoom-focused world

The broader scope of the report explores findings in areas including:

Patient perceptions of fertility industry + best practices along patient/provider journey

Perspectives of trends & insights from fertility industry experts

Motivations for switching providers

Primary sources of fertility information

Obstacles to fertility treatment

Financing preferences

Pre- / post-pandemic consultation preferences

Remote options and telehealth

At-home tracking and testing

Clinic lab feedback & preferences

Patient wishlists

Attitudes toward A.I. in the lab

Patient attitudes regarding Third Party Reproduction

Fertility preservation and more…

About Pregnantish Inc.

Pregnantish, a healthcare media company, launched in early 2017 as the first media platform dedicated to elevating the conversation about the process of getting pregnant with the help of reproductive science and technology. Today, a diverse cross-section of people come to pregnantish to find the content, support, community and events they need to travel their own fertility journey. Pregnantish founder, Andrea Syrtash, is a nationally recognized relationship & sexual health expert and a well-trusted fertility advocate who is uniquely positioned to understand the relationship between fertility patients and the products and services they seek.

Pregnantish Insights is a division of pregnantish, Inc. that provides qualitative and quantitative information and analysis on fertility industry trends, offering a variety of syndicated, confidential, proprietary and custom reports and consulting services. For more information on Pregnantish Insights or its products/services, please visit www.pregnantish.com/insights, or contact Carolyn Kossow or Emily Bullers at pregnantish via email at [email protected]. More information about pregnantish is available on its Web page at http://www.pregnantish.com

