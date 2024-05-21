Prehost.com Unveils Web Hosting Speed Insights from 17M+ Websites

Efficient web hosting is the foundation of a website and directly impacts conversion rates, bounce rates, search engine visibility, ad costs, and even visitor stress levels. In the era of impatient users, every millisecond counts. Post this

Page load speed is crucial for online success today. Amazon's tests show that every 100 ms (1/10 second) increase in load time results in a 1% drop in revenue. For Walmart, reducing load time by 1 second led to a 2% increase in conversions. Google's 2017 research found that a 0.5-second delay in page load led to a 20% drop in purchases.

"Efficient web hosting is the foundation of a website and directly impacts conversion rates, bounce rates, search engine visibility, ad costs, and even visitor stress levels. In the era of impatient users, every millisecond counts." – says Mateusz Mazurek, founder of Prehost.com.

Prehost focuses on the TTFB (Time to First Byte) parameter, which measures the time from when a browser sends a request to when the server responds with the first byte of data. This metric reflects the responsiveness of web hosting, independent of the website's front-end optimization.

The mission of the service is to provide clear and reliable data to help website, store, or blog owners make informed hosting decisions. Initially, the service analyses 34 popular hosting brands, with plans to expand its data and functionalities soon.

