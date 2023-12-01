Prem Rawat Achieves Another Guinness World Record for Attendance

"You are the most important thing in your life. It is not important what is happening outside but what is happening inside of you. For that you need to know yourself." – Prem Rawat, Gaya, India, November 26, 2023 Post this

The lecture, specifically focused on the importance of self-discovery, aimed to guide attendees on a transformative journey towards personal fulfillment. Prem Rawat shared profound insights aimed at encouraging self-reflection and inspiring positive change.

"You are the most important thing in your life. It is not important what is happening outside but what is happening inside of you. For that you need to know yourself," said Prem Rawat. "A major objective behind understanding the self is that in life we have control only over ourselves and that self only determines our joy and peace. Hence, knowing self puts us in the driver's seat in this life."

In keeping with the stringent criteria that accompany the setting of a new Guinness World Record, adjudicators Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar and Mr. Pravin Patel attended the event and, immediately following Prem's presentation, officially acknowledged his record-setting performance.

This is the second Guinness World Record that Prem Rawat has achieved.

On April 13, 2023 in Lucknow, India, he set the world record for the largest audience ever to attend a book reading by a single author. At that gathering, 114,707 people listened to him read from his New York Times bestselling book, "Hear Yourself: How to Find Peace in a Noisy World."

What attracts so many people to Prem Rawat's events? His extraordinary ability to connect with his audiences and inspire them to more deeply consider their potential to experience peace within themselves and the possibility of living a life of hope and gratitude.

It is the same gift that attracts people to his Peace Education Program, a workshop series that features video excerpts of his talks and helps participants fulfill that potential. Offered freely through his nonprofit, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF), the program has attracted 400,000 participants in 80 countries.

Most recently, Prem Rawat joined TPRF volunteers in Dubai, UAE, to introduce the Peace Education Program to educators at the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) conference, the leading education conference and exhibition in the Middle East.

Already offered at over 1,000 educational institutions, the Peace Education Program is being welcomed at a growing number of high schools and universities because of its potential to promote critical thinking and reflection and to help students develop greater personal awareness and resilience.

Prem Rawat's humanitarian efforts through TPRF also include relief for people suffering from disasters around the world, and the Food for People program, which has provided over 5.6 million nutritious meals to disadvantaged children and elderly people in India, Ghana and Nepal.

Registered as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, TPRF has earned the highest rankings from independent evaluators Charity Navigator and Guidestar for transparency, financial accountability and leadership.

