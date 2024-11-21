Prem Rawat Amplifies Peace Education Initiatives in Madagascar

"I hope the Peace Education Program offers a new hope to you. And when it offers a new hope to you, it's going to offer a new hope for your village, for your family, for your town, and indeed, for your country." – Prem Rawat Post this

Prior to the event, President Rajoelina invited Prem Rawat to his residence in Toamasina to express gratitude for his initiatives in the country, particularly the prospect of training 200 young people to facilitate the Peace Education Program. The president noted that Madagascar has one of the highest percentages of youth under 25 in the world and that Prem Rawat's efforts to help young people were very much needed in the country.

The Peace Education Program is an innovative workshop series that helps participants discover their inherent ability to live with dignity and contentment. From university students and community leaders to disadvantaged groups, the program has been proven to help a wide variety of people put their challenges in perspective and transform their lives with hope and inner strength.

Offered free of charge by Prem Rawat's charitable foundation, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF), 500,000 people have participated in the program across 80 countries.

At the Toamasina event, Todizara Paul Honoré from the Union of Scouting in Madagascar and Prem Rawat signed an agreement to collaborate on expanding the Peace Education Program to scouts across the country.

"The Peace Education Program is about digging, reaching in you and practicing peace," said Prem Rawat. "I hope the Peace Education Program offers a new hope to you. And when it offers a new hope to you, it's going to offer a new hope for your village, for your family, for your town, and indeed, for your country. And that it doesn't just stop at the country — that it offers the whole world a new hope."

The event was organized with the help of the Vagnona Book Club, whose members have been touched by Hear Yourself. The book has won international acclaim for its practical insights on how to quiet the noise of our busy lives and tune into our own authentic voice—the source of peace within.

In just one of the many signs of how much meaning the book has provided people across cultures, last year Prem Rawat set a world record for drawing 114,704 attendees to one of his book reading events in India.

In addition to his best-selling books, record-breaking speaking events and the Peace Education Program, Prem Rawat provides a wealth of other resources to help people live life to the fullest, including training sessions, video broadcasts and podcasts. His work with TPRF also includes a variety of other humanitarian initiatives, including the Food for People program, which has provided over 6.6 million nutritious meals and educational opportunities to disadvantaged children in India, Ghana and Nepal.

Prem Rawat's speaking tour will continue with stops in South Africa, including an event to celebrate the expansion of the Food for People program to feed disadvantaged children in Cape Town.

Video of this Madagascar event will be released soon on Prem Rawat's YouTube channel and it will be added to the TPRF website.

