Premia Spine Launches FDA-Approved TOPS™ System at North American Spine Society

"Our network's expansive reach and sterling reputation in the spine industry will accelerate surgeon access to the TOPS System, thereby affording more patients the benefits of this groundbreaking technology," says Peter Wehrly, Premia Spine's President. Tweet this

"We are aligning ourselves with leading distributors that share our dedication to patient care, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence," commented Peter Wehrly, Premia Spine's President. "Our network's expansive reach and sterling reputation in the spine industry will accelerate surgeon access to the TOPS System, thereby affording more patients the benefits of this groundbreaking technology."

Ron Sacher, CEO of Premia Spine remarked, "We are excited to launch TOPS™ at NASS where we will have a series of events on Wednesday, October 18th. Board Certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, Jared Ament, MD, will have a podium presentation on the TOPS™ clinical outcomes. Further, we will host a Surgical Stadium Lab Cadaver Demonstration with fellowship trained spine surgeon, Roland Kent, MD, followed by a more intimate cadaver training session for interested surgeons and distributors. Premia Spine's launch of TOPS™ System furthers our mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life for patients around the world."

Visit NASS Booth 2707 or go to PremiaSpine.us for more information.

Media Contact

Peter Wehrly, Premia Spine, 1 (303) 324-4983, [email protected], http://PremiaSpine.us

SOURCE Premia Spine