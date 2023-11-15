Premier Breast Health Institute Opens State-of-the-Art Facility

We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge technology, including advanced screening options beyond mammography and genetic testing, addressing a significant need in our community. Our mission is to enhance access, improve early cancer detection for better outcomes, and empower women through education. Post this

The unique screening process will begin upon scheduling when patients complete a breast health questionnaire determining their level of risk for breast cancer and pairing them with a customized screening plan.

Dr. Alan Hollingsworth, the Director of Clinical Research at PBHI, states, "Recent advancements in breast imaging offer a range of options to enhance screening, ultimately leading to better survival rates and outcomes. However, the key challenge lies in determining which patients stand to gain the most from supplemental imaging exams, including contrast-enhanced mammography, MRI, or Breast Ultrasound. This is where our clinical research will play a pivotal role in addressing and resolving this challenge."

Patients diagnosed with breast cancer can now seamlessly transition through the care process, accessing a full spectrum of treatment options. PBHI is partnering with some of the top oncologists and cancer centers in the region, including Oklahoma Proton Center, to ensure that patients receive the best surgical, targeted therapy, and radiation options, including proton therapy.

"We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge technology, including advanced screening options beyond mammography and genetic testing, addressing a significant need in our community. Our mission is to enhance access, improve early cancer detection for better outcomes, and empower women through education," says Anna Stidham, M.D., a Radiologist, Mammographer, and Medical Director at PBHI.

The opening of this facility is a testament to PBHI's dedication to innovation in breast health care. As an institution that empowers patients with knowledge and provides compassionate care, PBHI is ready to serve the community with advanced technology and personalized attention.

Premier Breast Health Institute is located in south Oklahoma City at 8516 S. Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73159. For more information about PBHI and to schedule appointments, please visit their website or call (405) 768-1970.

