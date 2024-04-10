Premier Dermatology Partners Opens New Location in Fort Lauderdale

Premier Dermatology Partners, an established cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology group, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 5353 N Federal Highway, Suite 303 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Dermatology Partners, an established cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology group, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at 5353 N Federal Highway, Suite 303 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The clinic will be led by board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Denise Guevara.

Dr. Guevara brings a wealth of experience and a passion for dermatology. Her dedication to patient care has been recognized through various awards, including the Compassionate Doctor Recognition, On-time Doctor Award, and Patients' Choice Award.