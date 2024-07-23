Premier East Coast Cybersecurity Event Returns to New York City in September

Cybertech NYC 2024 promises to be a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions. Post this

● AI and cybersecurity

● Bridging the gap in cyber talent

● Cyber and law enforcement

● Cyber crisis management

● Cyber in healthcare

● Data security

● Fake news and elections

● Fintech security

● Successful entrepreneurship

● Supply chain security

● Threat intelligence

● Women in cyber

● and more!

A literal who's who in cybersecurity, government, and investing are set to present, including speakers from Nasdaq, NBC News, Nvidia, The Wall Street Journal, Visa and many others. The conference includes innovative breakouts such as:

● Invest in the Best - This unique closed-door event provides pre-selected startups with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with leading global investors. Participation is by invitation only and space is limited. Startups and investors can apply at: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/Invest_in_the_best.

● Startup Pavilion – The record-breaking Startup Pavilion will showcase over 100 innovative startups from around the globe, highlighting groundbreaking solutions and technologies in cybersecurity. The pavilion offers a unique platform for startups to connect with industry leaders, investors, and potential partners, fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the cybersecurity sector. The record participation underscores the growing importance and dynamism of the cybersecurity landscape. To apply, visit: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/startupreg.

● Cybertech Talent Arena: In collaboration with TechDay, the talent arena will explore the future of cyber talent development with workshops, a competition, and talent zone focused on human capital in the cyber age. For more information, visit: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/talent_arena.

Event Details:

● Date: September 5, 2024

● Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, Chelsea, New York, NY

● Tickets/registration: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/registration

For media wishing to attend, register for a press, here: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/registration.

To become a sponsor or exhibitor: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/becomeasponsor.

For special rates and services: https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/delegationformnyc.

About Cybertech:

From Tel Aviv and Rome to Tokyo, Singapore, Panama, and more, Cybertech is the cyber industry's foremost B2B networking platform conducting industry-related events all around the globe. Cybertech's conferences and exhibitions serve as the go-to place to make business happen and learn all about the latest technological innovations, challenges, and solutions to combating threats within the global cyber arena.

Cybertech events feature top executives, government officials, and leading decision-makers from a wide range of sectors, including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, health, government, defense, R&D, manufacturing, automotive, and more. Multinational corporations, startups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, experts, and clients—come and meet all the key players from the cyber industry and be immersed in everything there is to offer. For more information, visit: Cybertech Events.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Cybertech, 2018055780, [email protected], https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/

SOURCE Cybertech