Premier Executive Search and Talent Advisory Firm Slone Partners Launches Fractional Talent Service to Deliver On-Demand Leaders and Specialists

Fractional talent network provides companies access to a deep pool of seasoned consultants

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, an executive search and talent advisory firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, is announcing the launch of a fractional talent service. This unique new service line complements the firm's robust executive search practice, providing current and new clients access to an extensive network of best-in-class fractional talent comprised of hundreds of verified seasoned leaders and functional experts. These professionals are available on-demand to fill important commercial, clinical development, financial, human resources, operations, regulatory, and scientific roles in life sciences, healthcare, nonprofit sectors, and beyond. Click here to join this exceptional network of independent consultants.

The launch of the fractional talent service aligns with the needs of dynamic companies as they seek part-time, interim, and project-based leaders and specialists to support their workloads, business models, and budgets during periods of growth and restructuring.

"With a nationwide presence and global reach, for nearly 25 years Slone Partners has delivered visionary leaders to build and scale amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations," said Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner Leslie Loveless. "As our client partners' needs evolve, we are excited to launch this new and valuable service for companies that seek fractional leaders and experts on-demand throughout their various business cycles."

"Fractional talent is a growing need across nearly all sectors, and we view this new service line as a strategic, cost-effective solution for both current and prospective clients looking to strengthen and complement their internal capabilities and build flexibility into their workforce plan," said Slone Partners President Eric Fink who oversees the company's fractional talent network and placements. "Our unique fractional talent network serves as the bridge connecting organizations with the experts they need to fill critical gaps and execute project-based work."

Read more about Slone Partners' fractional talent services and network on the website: https://www.slonepartners.com/fractional. Contact Eric Fink at [email protected] to schedule a consultation.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. We complement our search and advisory services with a people and culture consulting practice to help our clients and candidates achieve peak performance and drive business success.

Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

Media Contact

Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, [email protected], www.douggavel.com

