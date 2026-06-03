Premier Franchise Brand Earns National Recognition from Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review

Premier Pools & Spas named Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Franchises Under $100K lists while Premier earns recognition for franchise culture

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Premier family is celebrating a trio of national recognitions as it closes out May and enters June. Premier Pools & Spas earned spots on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Franchises Under $100K lists, while both Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service were recognized on Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Franchises for Culture list. Together, these honors reflect the organization's continued commitment to franchise success, support, and growth.

The annual rankings recognize franchise organizations that provide strong opportunities for entrepreneurs while fostering positive franchisee experiences. Entrepreneur's rankings highlight franchise brands with accessible investment opportunities, while Franchise Business Review's culture award is based on direct feedback from franchise owners across the country.

"These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect both the strength of our business model and the experiences of our franchisees," said Paul Porter, CEO of Premier Franchise Management. "We remain committed to providing industry-leading support, building a strong culture, and helping franchise owners grow successful businesses in their communities."

That commitment continues to be reflected in the growth of existing franchise owners. In May, Premier Pools & Spas franchise owners Bob and Gayle Gordon expanded their business by adding a Premier Pool Service territory in Atlanta East.

Already established within the Premier Pools & Spas network, the Gordons chose to expand into the service side of the business to provide homeowners throughout Atlanta East with professional pool maintenance, cleaning, and repair services. Their investment demonstrates the confidence existing franchisees have in the Premier system and the opportunities available across the company's complementary brands.

Together, Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service continue expanding nationwide, offering entrepreneurs opportunities in both pool construction and recurring service-based business models backed by proven systems, comprehensive training, and ongoing support.

For more information about Premier Pools & Spas franchise opportunities, visit Premier Franchise Management.

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family and represent the largest pool builder in the nation. The brands are nationally recognized as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems and industry leadership. With more than 180 franchised locations across the United States, all individually owned and operated, Premier attracts entrepreneurs who want to build locally owned businesses backed by proven systems, robust training and the collective buying power of a national brand, while maintaining independence and strong culture.

Media Contact

Dareka Rivera, Premier Franchise Management, 1 6156565933, [email protected], https://www.premierpoolsfranchise.com/

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SOURCE Premier Franchise Management