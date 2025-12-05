Premier Franchise Management Announces New November 2025 Franchise Signing

Premier Pools & Spas Expands Its Footprint in Kansas City, Kansas

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management is excited to announce a new franchise awarded this month, continuing the company's strong nationwide momentum in 2025. The newest Premier Pools & Spas (construction) location has been awarded in Kansas City, Kansas, led by Dustin Fisk of Pinnacle Pools & Spas.

"Momentum is the name of the game," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "We're proud to welcome another outstanding owner to the Premier family. Dustin's passion for excellence and commitment to quality craftsmanship makes him an incredible addition to our nationwide team."

New November 2025 Premier Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchise

Kansas City, KS – Dustin Fisk (Pinnacle Pools & Spas)

As America's largest pool builder and a rapidly growing leader in pool service, Premier continues to attract high-caliber entrepreneurs seeking to build strong, community-focused businesses backed by a nationally recognized brand.

"With each new franchisee, we're not just expanding our footprint—we're expanding a culture of excellence," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We are excited to support Dustin as he launches and grows in the Kansas City market."

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—widely recognized as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and industry-leading reputation. With over 170 franchised locations across the U.S. (all individually owned & operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

Interested in joining the Premier family?

Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Keeley Chastain, Premier Franchise Management, 1 615- 656-5928, [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Franchise Management