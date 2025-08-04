Premier Franchise Management Celebrates 17 New Franchise Signings in 2025

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service Continue to Make Waves Across the U.S.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management is thrilled to announce a major milestone: 17 new franchise territories have been awarded across the United States in just the first half of 2025.

This includes 10 new Premier Pools & Spas (construction) locations and 7 new Premier Pool Service (maintenance) locations — a clear sign of continued growth and strong demand in the backyard transformation industry.

"Momentum is the name of the game," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "We're proud to welcome these outstanding new owners to the Premier family. Their passion, professionalism, and commitment to quality make us confident that the best is yet to come."

New 2025 Premier Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchises:

Bakersfield, CA – M. Sapien

Idaho Falls, ID – R. Marler & J. Fisher

Raleigh, NC – B. DeLorenzo

Baldwin County, AL – G. & A. Godoi

Brevard County, FL – J. Hoffman & R. Lee

Pensacola, FL – B. M.

Alameda County, CA – T. Mehlhaff, D. Wagner, J. Smith & B. Holland

Hickory, NC – M. Burkett and J. & K. Gray

Memphis, TN – D. May & J. Carpio

Wichita, KS – T. Bezio

New 2025 Premier Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises:

Williamson County, TN – B. & K. Mack

Palm Harbor, FL – J. Hyppolite

Florence, SC – J. Graham

Fernandina Beach, FL – R. Arce

Tampa North, FL – E. Christoffersen

Imperial Point, FL – J. Ghazalian

Oxford, MS – TJ Hemphill

As America's largest pool builder and a fast-growing service provider, Premier continues to attract top-tier talent looking to build local businesses with national brand support.

"With each new franchisee, we're not just expanding our footprint—we're expanding a culture of excellence," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We're excited to help these entrepreneurs thrive in their markets."

About Premier Franchise Management Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched industry leadership. With over 170 franchised locations across the U.S. (all individually owned & operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

Interested in joining the Premier family? Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

