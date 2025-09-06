Premier Franchise Management Celebrates New Franchise Signings August 2025

Premier Franchise Management is proud to announce three new franchise signings in August, strengthening its growing presence across the U.S. The company continues to expand with both Premier Pools & Spas (construction) and Premier Pool Service (maintenance) locations, reflecting ongoing demand in the backyard transformation industry.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Every month we're seeing more passionate entrepreneurs step forward to join the Premier family," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "These new owners bring the same dedication to excellence that has fueled our growth for decades."

New August 2025 Premier Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchise:

Amarillo, TX – Thomas & Courtnie Werner

New August 2025 Premier Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises:

Las Vegas, NV – Sam Paul





– Gilbert, AZ – Sam Paul

"As America's largest pool builder and a fast-growing service provider, our mission remains the same: to empower franchise owners with the tools and support to succeed," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We're excited to see these new locations thrive."

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched industry leadership. With over 170 franchised locations across the U.S. (all individually owned & operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

Interested in joining the Premier family? Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

