Premier Franchise Management Kicks Off the Year with New January Franchise Signings

Premier Pool Service Continues to Expand Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management is excited to begin the year with continued growth, announcing two new Pool Service franchise territories in January. These new locations highlight the strong demand for professional pool maintenance services and the continued momentum of the Premier and Pinnacle Pool Service brand.

New January Premier Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises:

Pinnacle Pool Service of Omaha, NE – Dave and Jamie West

Premier Pool Service of Fort Myers, FL – Rick and Laura Robinson

As a fast-growing national pool service brand backed by industry-leading systems and support, Premier Pool Service continues to attract entrepreneurs looking to build scalable, local businesses with the strength of a proven franchise model.

"With each new franchisee, we're expanding more than our footprint—we're expanding our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality service to pool owners across the country," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We're proud to welcome these new owners to the Premier family and look forward to their success."

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched industry leadership. With over 170 franchised locations across the U.S. (all individually owned & operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

Interested in joining the Premier family?

Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Dareka Rivera, Premier Franchise Management, 1 (615) 656-5928, [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Franchise Management